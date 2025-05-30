BSNL CMD Says Not Chasing Profits as an End Goal

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom company, has been in a precarious situation for a long time. This is because of the company's inability to turn in profits and scale business. However, with 4G rollout and fiber expansion, things are slowly changing. Further, the company has also started to monetise assets which is bringing in the much needed cashflow. BSNL, is, however, still not on the chase for profits. This was confirmed by the Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, Robert J Ravi.









Read More - BSNL Posts Record CAPEX in FY2025, a Good Sign for 4G

Ravi, in a statement said, "With disciplined cost control and accelerated 4G/5G deployment, we are confident of sustaining this growth trajectory and delivering affordable, high-quality connectivity to every Indian- to whom we are highly indebted. We will not be chasing profits as our end goal."

But this wasn't all that he said. Ravi added, "We will be redefining telecom excellence in public service. When we consistently do the right things – provide excellent service, reach the unreached, innovate for inclusivity – profits will naturally follow as a byproduct of that excellence."

Read More - BSNL Posts Net Profit for 2 Consecutive Quarters

So, as per Ravi, the idea is to offer excellent services and not worry about profits. The profits will follow as a result of the good service. Things are improving for BSNL as you read this. The company has deployed close to 94,000 4G sites across India and is also looking to deploy 5G in the near future using homegrown technology. BSNL has also posted net profits for two straight quarters of FY25 (the last two quarters to be precise). From here, it will be the execution and the business vision that will take the company to the next level and compete with the private telcos.