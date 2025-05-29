BSNL Posts Record CAPEX in FY2025, a Good Sign for 4G

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom company in India, has posted record capex (capital expenditure) for FY25. The company said in a release that it spent Rs 26,022 crore in asset additions during the year. This is the largest in the company's history in a given year. It signals a positive note for BSNL's future. Because not only did the company spend record money on capex, it also achieved net profit in two straight quarters of FY25.









BSNL said that out of the Rs 26,022 crore, it spent around Rs 10,698 crore in purchasing towers and equipment for 4G sites. Further, the company spent Rs 10,698 crore on spectrum. This will help the company in spreading its high-speed network services to more regions of the country. The primary aim of BSNL for FY25 was to roll out 4G sites and fiber in new areas.

BSNL has an aim of reaching one lakh 4G site count by June 2025. We are almost touching June now and the company has already come pretty close to its goal. The union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has already confirmed that BSNL has deployed around 93,450 towers in India. While all of them might not be on air right now, but these towers are now deployed. About 6,550 towers remain and that should ideally be done by the end of June 2025.

Post that, the company will continue to expand its 4G presence in the country. The 1 lakh site count was only a milestone, and not an end goal. Apart from 4G, BSNL is also working with its technology partners to see if they can soon start deploying 5G. BSNL's 5G will also be deployed via homegrown technology to compete with the private telecom operators.