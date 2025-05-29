Vodafone Idea Board to Weigh Fundraising Plans on May 30



Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has scheduled a board meeting on Friday, May 30 to evaluate various fundraising proposals and approve its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The financially distressed telecom operator is exploring multiple avenues to raise capital amid ongoing concerns over its liquidity position.

Multiple Fundraising Avenues on the Table

In a regulatory filing with the BSE on Tuesday, the company said the board will consider and evaluate "any and all proposals" for fundraising in one or more tranches. The options under consideration include a rights issue, further public offer, private placement such as preferential allotment or qualified institutional placement (QIP), and debt instruments like bonds. The board may also explore other permissible modes of raising funds.

"Consider and evaluate any and all proposals for raising of funds in one or more tranches, either by way of a rights issue or further public offer or private placement (including preferential allotment or qualified institutions placement) or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or by way of issue of any other eligible instruments or securities including securities convertible into equity shares, Global Depository Receipts, American Depository Receipts or bonds including foreign currency convertible bonds, convertible debentures, warrants, and/or non- convertible debentures including non-convertible debentures along with warrants, which may or may not be listed," Vodafone Idea said in a Exchange filing on May 27, 2025.

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

The board will also deliberate on convening an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek shareholder approval for the proposed fundraising initiatives.

Additionally, the board will consider and approve the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2024-25.

The development comes amid Vodafone Idea's continued struggle with a liquidity crunch, which has raised concerns about its ability to sustain operations beyond the current fiscal, despite receiving financial relief measures from the government.

