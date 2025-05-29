GSMA Urges India to Play Statesman Role in 5G, 6G Spectrum Strategy Amid 6GHz Delicensing



The GSM Association (GSMA) has urged India to assume a "statesman role" in shaping a forward-looking spectrum strategy that supports its 5G expansion and future 6G ambitions. This comes in the wake of the Centre's decision to delicense the lower 6GHz band (5925–6425 MHz) for Wi-Fi, a move seen as a setback for telecom carriers.

Also Read: GSMA Calls for Regulatory Framework to Ensure Fair Contribution from OTT Players









GSMA Calls for a Structured Mobile Spectrum Roadmap

Julian Gorman, head of Asia Pacific at GSMA, in an interview with ETTelecom, acknowledged India's position on allocating the 6GHz band for Wi-Fi. However, he said, "It is important to ensure that India takes a global position, and with the rapid growth of 5G in India, enough spectrum must be allocated. We encourage ensuring a firm and structured roadmap for mobile technology going forward."

The Department of Telecommunications recently released draft rules to delicense 500 MHz of the lower 6GHz band, a decision that deals a blow to telecom operators. Carriers had lobbied for the entire 6GHz mid-band (5925–7125 MHz) to be auctioned for mobile use, citing a critical need to address spectrum shortfalls for 5G and to lay the groundwork for 6G.

Tech Industry Backs Delicensing

Technology firms, represented by the Broadband India Forum (BIF), welcomed the move. They had previously urged the government not to auction the band to telcos, arguing that delays in delicensing were costing the country an estimated Rs 12.7 lakh crore annually in lost economic opportunity.

The entire 6GHz band comprises 1,200 MHz of spectrum between 5925 and 7125 MHz. "As we are leading up to WRC-27 (World Radiocommunication Conference-2027) and for India to lead in 6G, it is important that the regulators take a global statesman role," the GSMA executive reportedly said.

Also Read: GSMA Urges Governments to Lower Spectrum Costs for Sustainable Global Digital Growth

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that next-generation Wi-Fi technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, powered by the 6GHz spectrum, will drive innovation and bridge the digital divide in rural areas. "With this technology, offices will no longer remain the hub of innovation. Our homes, each individual home, each rural hamlet, will become the hub of innovation in the days to come," he said.

Global Trends

According to reports, India currently relies on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands for Wi-Fi, which are facing increasing congestion and limited bandwidth. The delicensed 6GHz band is expected to significantly boost speed and capacity, with Wi-Fi 6E and 7 capable of delivering peak speeds of up to 9.6 Gbps, compared to 1.2 Gbps provided by current Wi-Fi technologies.

Globally, over 84 countries—including the US, UK, and South Korea—have already opened the 6GHz band for Wi-Fi. However, GSMA highlighted that China has allocated the entire band for mobile use, building a device ecosystem around it. Gorman suggested that India should carefully evaluate global trends while framing its policy.

Also Read: Telecom Operators Account for 85 Percent of Mobile Internet Infrastructure Investment: GSMA Report

Gorman also remarked that the 6GHz-compliant device ecosystem is still evolving, adding that China has allocated this entire mid-band for mobile services. "It's a strong ecosystem to be a part of," he said, as mentioned in the report.

Private 5G and mmWave Spectrum

He further highlighted the growing relevance of the 26GHz millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum, which is driving private 5G network deployments worldwide. "Private networks are one of the fastest-growing areas of network deployment. So I think we'll start to see more and more development," he added.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.