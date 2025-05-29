OnePlus 13s Could be the Start of Something New for OnePlus

OnePlus 13s, a compact smartphone from OnePlus, is soon going to make its way to the Indian market. It will be one of the most exciting phones for consumers. After a long time, a compact flagship is coming into the market, from OnePlus. It will have all the power, just not the telephoto sensor that OnePlus 13 has and the Hasselblad partnership. But more than anything else, what has got us excited is the presence of OnePlus AI. The company announced OnePlus AI very recently. It is a suite of featurers, that you can check below.









Read More - Moto Razr 60 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

The thing is, this could very well be the start of something new for OnePlus in India. We all know that OnePlus is losing market share in the country. There has to be something else that will bring back the glory to OnePlus, apart from just the hardware specifications. It is the software, and in the truest sense, the feeling that a user gets after holding a phone.

OnePlus 13s has an out and out premium body, at least from the looks of it. We will soon get our hands on one unit and share an in-depth review as well. But for now, it is worth noting that the Plus Key, a dedicated button on the side of the phone, will allow users to activate AI functions. The new AI features are actually pretty useful. They will go super well with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite inside the phone.

Read More - OnePlus AI Unveiled: AI Plus Mind, AI VoiceScribe, and More

The OnePlus 13s is scheduled to launch on June 5, 2025. Many of its specifications are out. The device will have an impressive battery, despite being small in size. It will have a powerful processor. The camera should be good enough to justify the price, it is OnePlus after all. OnePlus 13s could be the trump card for the company. It can bring back the OG fans, and also help OnePlus in garnering more market share.