OnePlus AI Unveiled: AI Plus Mind, AI VoiceScribe, and More

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • OnePlus India has just announced OnePlus AI.
  • OnePlus already had AI (artificial intelligence) features integrated on the device.
  • There are a suite of new AI features coming to your OnePlus device soon.

OnePlus India has just announced OnePlus AI. While OnePlus already had AI (artificial intelligence) features integrated on the device, this will take it a notch ahead. There are a suite of new AI features coming to your OnePlus device soon. It will all likely start with the OnePlus 13s. The OnePlus 13s is going to come with the Plus Key, a customisable button that we saw on the OnePlus 13T in China. This Plus Key will allow users to activate the AI Plus Mind. Let's see what this is.




Read More - OnePlus 13s will Have this World’s First Chip

What is OnePlus's AI Plus Mind?

The AI Plus Mind is a feature designed to help you remember important info. If you forget important stuff that's on your screen, you can just ask the AI Plus Mind to remember it. You can activate the AI Plus Mind via the Plus Key on your phone or by swiping up with three fingers. The Plus Key will be featured on all the OnePlus devices that are going to launch this year. The AI Plus Mind is sort of like what Apple has tried to implement with the Apple Intelligence and Siri but hasn't been able to yet.

OnePlus said, "the Plus Key also activates AI Plus Mind, a new feature designed to quickly save, catalog, and recall key information found on the screen. This capability marks a major step towards delivering truly personalized AI. When users find information they wish to retain – such as schedules, event details, reservations, or listings – they can capture it by pressing the Plus Key or swiping up with three fingers. AI Plus Mind intelligently saves the relevant on-screen content to a dedicated Mind Space, helping users combat information overload by capturing precisely what is needed and keeping it organized in one accessible location."

AI Plus Mind can also understand the content on the screen contextually. OnePlus 13 series will get this feature via updates in the near future.

There are a suite of new AI features. Mentioned below are all of them.

Read More - OnePlus 13s to Come with an Upgraded Front Camera

New OnePlus AI Features

  • AI VoiceScribe
  • AI Call Assistant (coming to India)
  • AI Translation
  • AI Search
  • AI Reframe
  • AI Best Face 2.0 (through OTA update)

Further, OnePlus has annnounced that OnePlus has worked with Google to integrate Gemini with the OnePlus Notes, Clock and more. While OnePlus will prioritise processing most AI related information and data on the device, when something needs to be sent to cloud, it will be done in a highly secure environment.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

