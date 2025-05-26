OnePlus 13s to Come with an Upgraded Front Camera

OnePlus 13s is soon going to launch in India. The company has confirmed some of the specifications of the device. One of the specifications which has been confirmed is the selfie sensor. The OnePlus 13s, which is the rebranded OnePlus 13T that has launched in China, will have a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies in India. In the Chinese variant, the device has a 16MP sensor. So the upgraded clearly tells you the story that OnePlus wants to offer as much value as possible with the device. Especially because Indian consumers want a great camera if they are spending in the premium segment.









OnePlus 13T will be a premium phone. It will be just like a flagship, just won't be a pure play flagship. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. There's going to be a dual-camera setup at the rear. Some of the users are already posting selfies taken by the OnePlus 13s and it shows that the device also supports depth selfies.

OnePlus 13s is likely to retain the 50MP dual sensors at the rear. The primary sensor is expected to be a 50MP Sony IMX906 sensor and a secondary 50MP JN5 2x telephoto sensor is likely to be included in the phone. It will have a flat screen. The only major thing that is left to be confirmed is the pricing of the phone.

There are rumours online that the device will feature a 5850mAh battery in India, which is smaller than the 6200mAh battery in the Chinese variant. The launch date of the phone is June 5, 2025 in India and the other global markets. During the same day, OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus Pad 3 in the US and select international markets.