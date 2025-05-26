Lava Shark 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

A few days back, Lava launched a new smartphone in the Indian market. It is the Lava Shark 5G. It is worth noting that the company has already launched the 4G variant of the same earlier this year. The Lava Shark 5G is just an attempt from the company to bring a device to the market that's affordable and supports 5G too. This is a phone meant for the mass market consumers. It is super afforadble and comes with a large display with high-refresh rate. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the phone.









Lava Shark 5G Price in India

The Lava Shark 5G has launched in a single memory variant in India with 4GB + 64GB for Rs 7,999. It will be available in two colour options - Stellar Gold and Stellar Blue. The device will be available across Lava retail outlets and e-store along with other partner retail stores in India.

Lava Shark 5G Specifications in India

Lava Shark 5G comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ resolution display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T765 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM (which can be further expanded by another 4GB) and 64GB of internal storage. The device has IP54 certification.

In the camera department, the Lava Shark 5G comes with a 13MP sensor at the rear and a 5MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. There's a 5000mAh battery inside the box with support for 18W fast-charging.

It will work with both Airtel and Jio's 5G. The device will run on Android 15 out of the boxm and will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Of course, it is a dual-SIM phone and has a USB Type-C port. The charger is bundled with the box.