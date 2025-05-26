iQOO Neo 10 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

iQOO Neo 10, another powerful phone from iQOO has launched in India. The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and it also houses iQOO's in-house gaming chip. There's flagship level RAM and storage in the phone and company has also focused on a pro-graded camera system. It will go on sale super soon. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of this phone.









Read More - iOS 19: These Upcoming Features are TOO GOOD

iQOO Neo 10 Price in India

The iQOO Neo 10 has launched in India in two colours - Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome. It will go on sale on June 3, 2025. These are the prics for different variants:

1) 8GB + 128GB - Rs 31,999

2) 8GB + 256GB - Rs 33,999

3) 12GB + 256GB - Rs 35,999

4) 16GB + 512GB - Rs 40,999

Bank discount of Rs 2,000 on select cards is also there. Pre-booking starts today at 1 PM from Amazon and iQOO's website.

iQOO Neo 10 Specifications in India

iQOO Neo 10 has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with support for 5500nits of peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, 4320Hz PWM dimming and HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. iQOO Neo 10 comes with the Q1 Chip for super computing and allows users to game seamlessly. The device has an AnTuTu score of 242+ million. To ensure the device stays as cool as possible, there's a 7000mm vapor cooling chamber. It will run on Android 15 out of the box and will get three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

Read More - OnePlus 13s will Have this World’s First Chip

It has a 7000mAh battery inside with support for 120W fast-charging. The device comes with a 50MP Sony portrait sensor with OIS support at the rear and a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies. It will come with the charger inside the box. There are plenty of AI (artificial intelligence) features supported by the device too. It is built for gamers, content creators, and priced well to suit almost everyone.