iQOO Neo 10 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The iQOO Neo 10 has launched in India in two colours - Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome. It will go on sale on June 3, 2025.

Highlights

  • iQOO Neo 10, another powerful phone from iQOO has launched in India
  • The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and it also houses iQOO's in-house gaming chip.
  • There's flagship level RAM and storage in the phone and company has also focused on a pro-graded camera system.

Follow Us

iqoo neo 10 launched in india price

iQOO Neo 10, another powerful phone from iQOO has launched in India. The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and it also houses iQOO's in-house gaming chip. There's flagship level RAM and storage in the phone and company has also focused on a pro-graded camera system. It will go on sale super soon. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of this phone.




Read More - iOS 19: These Upcoming Features are TOO GOOD

iQOO Neo 10 Price in India

The iQOO Neo 10 has launched in India in two colours - Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome. It will go on sale on June 3, 2025. These are the prics for different variants:

1) 8GB + 128GB - Rs 31,999
2) 8GB + 256GB - Rs 33,999
3) 12GB + 256GB - Rs 35,999
4) 16GB + 512GB - Rs 40,999
 
Bank discount of Rs 2,000 on select cards is also there. Pre-booking starts today at 1 PM from Amazon and iQOO's website.

iQOO Neo 10 Specifications in India

iQOO Neo 10 has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with support for 5500nits of peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, 4320Hz PWM dimming and HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. iQOO Neo 10 comes with the Q1 Chip for super computing and allows users to game seamlessly. The device has an AnTuTu score of 242+ million. To ensure the device stays as cool as possible, there's a 7000mm vapor cooling chamber. It will run on Android 15 out of the box and will get three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

Read More - OnePlus 13s will Have this World’s First Chip

It has a 7000mAh battery inside with support for 120W fast-charging. The device comes with a 50MP Sony portrait sensor with OIS support at the rear and a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies. It will come with the charger inside the box. There are plenty of AI (artificial intelligence) features supported by the device too. It is built for gamers, content creators, and priced well to suit almost everyone.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Charging so high for 300GB at 5Mbps. Lol

Will Govt Help Vodafone Idea Further

TheAndroidFreak :

It won't work till 3L sites are achieved with 700Mhz.

BSNL's 4G Will Turn the Fortunes or Not

TheAndroidFreak :

Jio and it's monopoly will kill the sector once for all. Time to leave this country.

Jio Seeks DoT Nod to Use 26 GHz 5G Spectrum…

Sujata :

2024 onwards, Jio is beating airtel badly here. Both in 4g and 5g.

Vodafone Idea Cheapest Unlimited Data Plan

Shivaji :

No use of 4g voice over lte is not working at all in MH

BSNL's 4G Will Turn the Fortunes or Not

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments