iOS 19: These Upcoming Features are TOO GOOD

Apple's iOS 19 is going to be a major update for the iPhones. The same theme of updates will also be visible on the iPadOS 19 and potentially the macOS (upcoming new version). Apple's iOS 18 got a mixed reaction from the tech industry. While people loved the ability to make customisations, Apple Intelligence, and more, there are still plenty of short-comings. Apple Intelligence still hasn't found its way completely and its performance remains behind other flagship smartphones in the AI segment. But with iOS 19, we can expect many of these short-comings to be addressed by Apple. There are a few upcoming features that are seriosuly too good in the iOS 19. Let's take a look.









Read More - Apple will Not Launch the iPhone 18 Series in One Go

iOS 19: What will be New?

Better Customisation - Apple will allow users to customise their iPhones in a better way. This time, there's likely going to be circular app icons too. The new UI (user interface) will be made simpler for the users to navigate and learn using the iPhone in record time. Third Party AI Integration - While Apple Intelligence is powered by Apple's own LLM (large language model), the company will reportedly open up the ability of the device/system to connect to third-party LLMs from companies such as Google (Gemini) to power the AI features, queries, searches, and more. Stage Manager Mode with External Display - When you connect the iPhone (running on iOS 19) with an external display, you will likely be able to use multiple iPhones apps at the same time. This will improve the multi-tasking capabilities of the users.

Read More - iQOO Neo 10 Teased to Launch for India

Note that none of these features have been directly confirmed by Apple. The company will formally announce the details at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 scheduled from June 9 to June 13, 2025.