GX Group Launches Eco-Friendly Wi-Fi Routers Made from Khadi and Bamboo

Reported by Kripa B 0

Under its Ecoverse initiative, GX introduces Wi-Fi 6 and 7 routers using sustainable materials to promote green telecom infrastructure.

Highlights

  • GX Group unveils sustainable Wi-Fi 6 and 7 routers under its Ecoverse initiative.
  • Routers are crafted using Khadi (cotton, silk, wool) and bamboo.
  • Supports India's growing fiber network while reducing environmental impact.

Follow Us

GX Group Launches Wi-Fi 6 and 7 Routers Made From Khadi, Bamboo
GX Group, a manufacturer of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and optical networking equipment, announced on Tuesday the launch of a new range of sustainable Wi-Fi routers under its 'Ecoverse' initiative. The newly introduced Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 routers are made using Khadi and bamboo, marking a shift towards environmentally responsible telecom infrastructure.

Also Read: GX Group Acquires Ping Communication to Expand in LATAM, Europe, and Middle East: Report




GX Group Expands Ecoverse Initiative

The company stated that this development expands the scope of its industry-first 'Ecoverse' programme, which focuses on manufacturing Wi-Fi routers and GPON ONTs using recycled and biodegradable materials. "GX's Ecoverse Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 routers will be integrated with Khadi, a material constructed using cotton, silk, and wool," the vendor said.

Wi-Fi Routers Built with Khadi and Bamboo

"We unveiled Project Ecoverse's flagship product, the Wi-Fi 6 'Khadi Series,' a tribute to the enduring spirit of innovation rooted in India. Inspired by the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, we've crafted these devices with Khadi, emphasising natural materials and minimising our environmental footprint," the European manufacturer of FTTH solutions shared in a LinkedIn post.

"As India advances its fiber network, we must balance growth with environmental responsibility," said Sambit Swain, Director, Global Sales, GX Group, according to an ETTelecom report. "GX not only promotes environment-friendly and sustainable products but also looks at aspects which would make the local economy sustainable, grow and become innovative, and therein comes the push for Khadi and bamboo."

Also Read: Indian Government Plans USD 4 Billion Investment to Connect Every Village with Broadband

India's Fiber Market

India is projected to become the world's second-largest fiber broadband market by 2030, with an estimated 110 million active fiber connections. In this context, GX's push for greener alternatives arrives at a critical juncture for the telecom industry.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

" these are soverign backed bonds, meaning, if MTNL doesn't have the capacity to pay, the government of India will…

MTNL Defaults on Yet Another Payment

TheAndroidFreak :

Dimensity 8400 is efficient. Poco couldn't optimize it well. Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is efficient. Poco couldn't optimize it well.…

Realme has Just Teased a 10000mAh Battery for a GT…

Faraz :

You know what's funny after all these defending.. That millions have downgraded from 5G and settled for stable and cheaper…

Reliance Jio Claims to Have Higher ARPU in the Smartphone…

Faraz :

Weight of smartphones are growing uncontrolled.Why aren't we getting more efficient processors, display etc.

Realme has Just Teased a 10000mAh Battery for a GT…

Faraz :

Yeah.. Same similar type of speed I get at home depending on time of the day. Except for during IPL…

Reliance Jio Shifts to Locally Manufactured 5G Gear for Cost…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments