GX Group Launches Eco-Friendly Wi-Fi Routers Made from Khadi and Bamboo



GX Group, a manufacturer of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and optical networking equipment, announced on Tuesday the launch of a new range of sustainable Wi-Fi routers under its 'Ecoverse' initiative. The newly introduced Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 routers are made using Khadi and bamboo, marking a shift towards environmentally responsible telecom infrastructure.

GX Group Expands Ecoverse Initiative

The company stated that this development expands the scope of its industry-first 'Ecoverse' programme, which focuses on manufacturing Wi-Fi routers and GPON ONTs using recycled and biodegradable materials. "GX's Ecoverse Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 routers will be integrated with Khadi, a material constructed using cotton, silk, and wool," the vendor said.

Wi-Fi Routers Built with Khadi and Bamboo

"We unveiled Project Ecoverse's flagship product, the Wi-Fi 6 'Khadi Series,' a tribute to the enduring spirit of innovation rooted in India. Inspired by the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, we've crafted these devices with Khadi, emphasising natural materials and minimising our environmental footprint," the European manufacturer of FTTH solutions shared in a LinkedIn post.

"As India advances its fiber network, we must balance growth with environmental responsibility," said Sambit Swain, Director, Global Sales, GX Group, according to an ETTelecom report. "GX not only promotes environment-friendly and sustainable products but also looks at aspects which would make the local economy sustainable, grow and become innovative, and therein comes the push for Khadi and bamboo."

India's Fiber Market

India is projected to become the world's second-largest fiber broadband market by 2030, with an estimated 110 million active fiber connections. In this context, GX's push for greener alternatives arrives at a critical juncture for the telecom industry.