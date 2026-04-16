jio airfiber data sachets available right now

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator in India, offers data sachets to customers using an AirFiber connection. These data sachets are essential because with an AirFiber connection, users get 1TB of FUP (fair usage policy) data. Meanwhile, the fiber customers get 3.3TB or 3,300GB of data with their plans. So in case you have exhausted the AirFiber FUP data, then you can go for the AirFiber data sachets. Let's take a look at these plans and the data that they bundle for the customers.









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Reliance Jio AirFiber Data Sachets Listed and Explained

Reliance Jio offers two data sachets to the Jio AirFiber customers. These plans costs Rs 555 and Rs 1555. Note that the company charges GST additionally on these plans. The validity of these plans is the same as the user's base AirFiber plan. Note that any unused data will expire with the user's base plan and won't be carried forward to the next billing cycle.

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Now let's take a look at the data that gets bundled with the plan. The Rs 555 plan comes with 1000GB of data. After the consumption of 1000GB of FUP data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. There's no other benefits bundled with this plan. It is a good plan for people who have exhausted their FUP data with the original plan and are in need of more data.

If this amount of data is not enough for you, then you can go for the Rs 1555 plan as well. The Rs 1555 plan comes with 3000GB of data. This is not a plan that everyone would require, but it is there for the consumers to purchase. The plans are available for Jio customers on the website and the mobile app of the telecom operator.