Airtel Rs 1599 Broadband Plan is a Total Package

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharti Airtel Rs 1599 broadband plan comes with 300 Mbps of download speed and unlimited data. The unlimited data here actually has a high-speed limit.

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Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel has a Rs 1599 broadband plan for the consumers.
  • The Rs 1599 plan is available for customers in every telecom circle.
  • The company offers this plan with super high download speed.

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airtel rs 1599 broadband plan is a

Bharti Airtel has a Rs 1599 broadband plan for the consumers. The Rs 1599 plan is available for customers in every telecom circle. The company offers this plan with super high download speed. There are many OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled as well for the users. Apart from the OTT benefits, there are many live TV channels bundled too. Airtel offers this plan to both AirFiber and Fiber customers. Just a piece of advice, if you have AirFiber and Fiber both in your area, then just choose fiber because it offers more data, and a more reliable internet connection too.




Let's take a look at the broadband plan in detail below.

Read More - Airtel 1.5GB Daily Data Plan with Medium Term Validity

Bharti Airtel Rs 1599 Broadband Plan Details and Benefits

Bharti Airtel Rs 1599 broadband plan comes with 300 Mbps of download speed and unlimited data. The unlimited data here actually has a high-speed limit. The limit for fiber customers is 3.3TB and for AirFiber is 1TB. This is one more reason to prioritise fiber over AirFiber. There are 22+ OTT benefits bundled for the users.

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The OTT benefits include Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more with Airtel Xstream Play Premium. The Airtel Xstream Play Premium bundles several OTT benefits for the users in a single login. There are also other susbcriptions bundled for the users including Adobe Express Premium for one year, worth Rs 4,000. There's also Google One subscription bundled for the users.

Along with this, there's also Live TV channels bundled for the users. This includes more than 350 live TV channels. Note that the final price of the plan will also include GST (18%). This is one of the best broadband plans from Airtel, but the truth is that this is an overkill for most users. The speed is too high for most use cases, and thus, while it bundles several OTT benefits, it isn't really a value deal for the consumers.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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