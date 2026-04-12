DoT Strengthens Telecom Safety Push, With Sanchar Saathi at Its Core

India’s telecom sector is entering a different phase for years, the story was about expansion bringing more users online, reducing tariffs, and building scale. That phase is largely complete. What is emerging now is a quieter but more important shift: keeping those users safe.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has begun placing greater emphasis on telecom security, and its latest push around the Sanchar Saathi platform reflects that change. The message is simple users need to know what is linked to their identity, especially when it comes to mobile connections.









A risk that often goes unnoticed

A SIM card may seem like a small thing, but today it sits at the centre of a user’s digital life it is linked to bank accounts, UPI services, email logins, and social media platforms any misuse at this level can quickly spread into something larger over the past few years, fraudsters have increasingly relied on SIM cards obtained through fake or misused documents these numbers are then used to place scam calls, send phishing messages, or carry out OTP-based financial fraud. In some cases, individuals are not even aware that a mobile number exists in their name.

That is what makes this issue particularly concerning it is not always visible, and by the time it is noticed, the damage may already be done.

Bringing visibility back to the user

The DoT’s approach with Sanchar Saathi is built around one idea visibility instead of keeping telecom data within operator systems, the platform allows users to check it for themselves. Through Sanchar Saathi, individuals can see how many mobile numbers are registered in their name and report anything that looks unfamiliar it is a simple feature, but one that addresses a long-standing gap for many users, this could be the first time they actually verify their telecom footprint.

What the platform offers

Sanchar Saathi brings together a set of features that focus on everyday risks users can check all mobile connections linked to their identity and flag numbers they do not recognise there is also a reporting system, known as Chakshu, which allows people to report suspicious calls, SMS, or even messages received on apps like WhatsApp.

The platform also includes an option to block lost or stolen mobile devices across networks, making them unusable if someone attempts to activate them in addition, users can verify the genuineness of their handset through IMEI-based checks.

Another feature allows reporting of international calls that appear to originate from Indian numbers a pattern often seen in fraud setups.

A more active role for users

One of the more noticeable changes here is the role of the user telecom security has traditionally been handled in the background by operators and systems with Sanchar Saathi, users are now part of that process.

The platform simplifies reporting by allowing access to call and SMS logs, with user permission, so that details can be shared without much effort registration is handled through a simple SMS-based verification, after which all features become accessible. It is a small shift, but an important one when users are involved, the system becomes more responsive.

A broader change in direction

At the same time, operators have been deploying AI-based systems to detect spam calls and unusual activity these systems work quietly in the background, filtering risks before they reach users.

Also Read: Airtel Says AI Now Handles Spam, Fraud, Customer Care and Even Tower Power

Sanchar Saathi adds another layer to that setup while networks detect patterns, users can verify what belongs to them. Together, the two create a more balanced approach.

The DoT’s push suggests that telecom safety is no longer just a backend responsibility it is becoming a shared one and in a space where risks are growing quietly, even something as simple as checking your own mobile connections could make a difference.