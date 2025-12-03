Government Removes Mandatory Pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi App on Smartphones



The Government has clarified that while the Sanchar Saathi app was earlier proposed for mandatory pre-installation on smartphones, the requirement will no longer be enforced. The app, aimed at improving citizens’ access to cybersecurity tools, is designed solely to protect users from online fraud and malicious activities. Officials reportedly reiterated that the application can be uninstalled at any time and carries no functions beyond safeguarding consumers and enabling them to report cyber incidents.

Government Clarifies Intent Behind Sanchar Saathi

"The Government, with an intent to provide access to cyber security to all citizens had mandated pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app on all smartphones. The app is secure and purely meant to help citizens from bad actors in the cyber world.

It helps in 'Jan bhagidari,' by all citizens in reporting on such bad actors and actions while protecting users themselves. There is no other function other than protecting the users in the app and they can remove the app whenever they want. This has been clarified by Government," the Ministry of Communications said in a statement on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Strong Uptake Signals Public Trust in Cybersecurity Tool

According to the Government, the platform has already garnered more than 1.4 crore downloads, with users contributing information on nearly 2,000 fraud incidents daily. Adoption has risen sharply in recent days, with 6 lakh new registrations recorded in the past 24 hours—marking a tenfold surge and reflecting growing public confidence in the service.

Mandate Withdrawn as App Gains Nationwide Traction

Citing this rapid voluntary uptake, the Government said the mandate for smartphone manufacturers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi would no longer be necessary. The decision, it added, comes as the app continues to gain traction among citizens, including those who may be less aware of cybersecurity risks.

"Given Sanchar Saathi’s increasing acceptance, Government has decided not to make the pre- installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers," the Ministry said.