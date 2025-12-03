Government Drops Mandatory Pre-Installation of Sanchar Saathi App Amid Surge in Voluntary Adoption

Reported by Kripa B 1

Rapid rise in downloads and citizen participation in cybercrime reporting prompts policy reversal.

Highlights

  • Government withdraws proposal to mandate Sanchar Saathi pre-installation on smartphones.
  • Over 1.4 crore downloads and 2,000 daily fraud reports recorded.
  • 6 lakh new registrations in a single day mark a tenfold spike in uptake.

Follow Us

Government Removes Mandatory Pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi App on Smartphones
The Government has clarified that while the Sanchar Saathi app was earlier proposed for mandatory pre-installation on smartphones, the requirement will no longer be enforced. The app, aimed at improving citizens’ access to cybersecurity tools, is designed solely to protect users from online fraud and malicious activities. Officials reportedly reiterated that the application can be uninstalled at any time and carries no functions beyond safeguarding consumers and enabling them to report cyber incidents.

Also Read: Union Communications Minister Clarifies Sanchar Saathi App Is Voluntary, Highlights Strong Impact




Government Clarifies Intent Behind Sanchar Saathi

"The Government, with an intent to provide access to cyber security to all citizens had mandated pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app on all smartphones. The app is secure and purely meant to help citizens from bad actors in the cyber world.

It helps in 'Jan bhagidari,' by all citizens in reporting on such bad actors and actions while protecting users themselves. There is no other function other than protecting the users in the app and they can remove the app whenever they want. This has been clarified by Government," the Ministry of Communications said in a statement on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Strong Uptake Signals Public Trust in Cybersecurity Tool

According to the Government, the platform has already garnered more than 1.4 crore downloads, with users contributing information on nearly 2,000 fraud incidents daily. Adoption has risen sharply in recent days, with 6 lakh new registrations recorded in the past 24 hours—marking a tenfold surge and reflecting growing public confidence in the service.

Mandate Withdrawn as App Gains Nationwide Traction

Citing this rapid voluntary uptake, the Government said the mandate for smartphone manufacturers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi would no longer be necessary. The decision, it added, comes as the app continues to gain traction among citizens, including those who may be less aware of cybersecurity risks.

"Given Sanchar Saathi’s increasing acceptance, Government has decided not to make the pre- installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers," the Ministry said.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

lmao XD

Government Drops Mandatory Pre-Installation of Sanchar Saathi App Amid Surge…

Amit :

Still 15 days in NE /Assam & J&K.

MNP Complaints Drop Sharply Across India, DoT Data Shows Clear…

TheAndroidFreak :

Nope, it's not everywhere. I just ported from Vi to Jio and it's 349 per month per sim.

Vodafone Idea Continues to Offer Rs 1 Recharge Pack With…

Shivraj Roy :

they should lower the activation time from 2 days to maybe 1 day? i remember porting sims back in 2019…

MNP Complaints Drop Sharply Across India, DoT Data Shows Clear…

Faraz :

Jio is so intelligent, they are giving free MNP. I saw in Delhi, biharsharif, patna, Munger and Kolkata. so I'm…

Vodafone Idea Continues to Offer Rs 1 Recharge Pack With…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments