Airtel Says AI Now Handles Spam, Fraud, Customer Care and Even Tower Power

During its latest earnings call, Bharti Airtel offered a revealing look at how deeply artificial intelligence is now embedded inside its day-to-day telecom operations. What sounded at first like scattered references to automation turned into a clear picture of AI quietly working across spam control, fraud protection, customer support, network planning and even energy management at cell sites.

AI as a Network-Level Spam and Fraud Shield

The most striking numbers came from Airtel’s anti-spam and anti-fraud systems. The company said its AI platforms have detected 71 billion spam calls, blocked 9 billion spam SMS, and stopped seven lakh malicious links aimed at defrauding users. These are not small filters operating at the margins. They represent network-wide, real-time screening built directly into the telecom layer.

Airtel indicated that these AI systems analyse calling patterns, message behaviour and suspicious URLs before they reach customers. In a market where spam and digital fraud have become everyday risks, AI is now acting as a protective shield inside the network core.

70% of Customer Calls Now Managed by Voice Bots

Customer experience is another area where AI is visibly shaping operations. Airtel said around 70 percent of customer calls are currently handled by voice bots. This means a large share of routine queries no longer require human intervention, enabling faster response times while human agents focus on complex issues.

Rather than replacing support, AI is restructuring how support is delivered at scale.

Data Science Behind Network Expansion Decisions

Beyond customer touchpoints, Airtel described AI being used in network intelligence and planning. Data science models help forecast where capacity will be required, guiding rollout decisions for radio sites and fibre expansion.

This predictive planning allows Airtel to align investments with real usage patterns instead of reacting only after congestion appears.

AI Managing Power at Cell Sites

One of the more understated but important disclosures related to energy management. Airtel uses AI to determine when certain sites or equipment can enter low-power “sleep” states and when they need to “wake” based on live traffic demand.

Across tens of thousands of sites nationwide, even small efficiency gains per site translate into meaningful power savings.

AI’s Role in Reducing Site Running Costs

These efficiencies are reflected in operating metrics. Airtel noted that site running costs have reduced by six percent over the past four years, with AI-driven optimisation playing a role. This is significant because telecom cost structures are heavily influenced by power, maintenance and field operations. AI is now influencing the economics of running the network.

The Invisible Layer Users Do Not See

Taken together, these disclosures show that AI at Airtel is not limited to pilots. It is integrated into protection systems, customer interaction, rollout strategy and infrastructure efficiency. Customers may notice fewer spam calls, quicker support responses or steadier performance without realising that AI systems are orchestrating these improvements in the background. While spectrum, towers and fibre remain visible pillars, AI is increasingly becoming the invisible system deciding how those assets are used, protected and optimised every day.