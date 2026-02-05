Airtel and Vi Send Early 2026 Tariff Signals Through Select Plan Changes

The first hints of tariff movement this year are not coming from popular prepaid plans, but from smaller pricing changes that are easy to miss. These have appeared quietly through subtle but meaningful adjustments on live recharge platforms by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea has revised the effective entry point for its Unlimited 5G data benefit in several key circles. In markets such as Mumbai, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Haryana, the Rs 299 prepaid plan no longer serves as the lowest open-market gateway to Unlimited 5G. That position has now shifted to the Rs 349 plan, which offers 1.5GB of daily data along with Unlimited 5G access, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

At the same time, Airtel has increased the price of its long-validity Global International Roaming pack from Rs 4000 to Rs 4999. Alongside this, multiple prepaid International Roaming packs have also seen price revisions, even though the benefits remain unchanged. The basic IR activation pack, the 1-day, 5-day, and 10-day roaming packs have all become more expensive within a short span.

Neither operator has formally positioned these as tariff hikes. There have been no statements framing these moves as part of a broader pricing revision. Yet, the pattern is hard to ignore. The starting point of tariff movement in 2026 is not voice. It is not mass data plans. It is 5G positioning and international roaming.

This is significant because both these areas cater to a specific type of user. Unlimited 5G access is still relevant primarily to early adopters in circles where 5G coverage is usable and meaningful. International roaming packs are used by frequent travellers, business users, and premium subscribers. In both cases, the price sensitivity of the user base is relatively lower compared to the broader prepaid segment.

By adjusting prices here first, operators appear to be testing price elasticity in segments where resistance is expected to be minimal.

For Vodafone Idea, the shift from Rs 299 to Rs 349 as the effective entry point for Unlimited 5G is also a form of repositioning. The Rs 299 plan continues to exist in many circles, and in some cases, even offers higher benefits through app-only promotions. But in the open market, where plan perception is shaped, the visible entry for Unlimited 5G has moved up.

This subtly redefines the perceived value of 5G access.

For Airtel, the move is even more direct. International roaming depends on agreements with foreign operators, currency exposure, and rising global telecom costs. Increasing IR pack prices allows Airtel to monetise a segment that is less likely to react sharply to a few hundred rupees of change, especially when the validity and benefits remain intact.

Price Revision Snapshot: Airtel and Vi Select Plan Changes

Operator Plan / Segment Old Price New Price Absolute Change % Change Airtel Global IR Pack 365 days Rs 4000 Rs 4999 Rs 999 24.98% Airtel IR Activation 28 days Rs 98 Rs 118 Rs 20 20.41% Airtel IR Pack 1 day Rs 649 Rs 698 Rs 49 7.55% Airtel IR Pack 5 days Rs 798 Rs 898 Rs 100 12.53% Airtel IR Pack 10 days Rs 1098 Rs 1198 Rs 100 9.11% Vi Unlimited 5G entry 28 days select circles Rs 299 Rs 349 Rs 50 16.72%

These changes also come at a time when operators continue to invest heavily in 5G rollouts, fibre expansion, data centre growth, and AI-driven network intelligence. While none of these pricing revisions are linked publicly to those investments, the timing aligns with a broader need to improve revenue realisation from premium use cases.

What stands out is the choice of where to begin.

In the past, tariff hikes in India usually began with popular prepaid plans that impacted millions of users overnight. Everyone noticed. Everyone talked about it. This time, it is different. The changes are happening quietly in areas most users do not actively track that is what makes them important.

It suggests the next tariff phase may not come as one big announcement. It may roll out slowly, starting with high-value segments first, and only later reach the larger prepaid base.

This is often how price corrections begin where customer resistance is lowest. Once accepted, they make wider changes easier later. Airtel and Vi may not have announced a tariff hike. But through these selective plan changes, they have offered clear hints of how the 2026 tariff story could unfold.

Not through big moves. But through small, deliberate ones.