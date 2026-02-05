google pixel 10a launch date announced

Google Pixel 10a will launch soon globally. It will be the more affordable version of the Pixel 10, and will succeed the Pixel 9a. Google has now confirmed the launch date of the device. The Pixel 9a launched in March 2025. The Pixel 10a will launch globally on February 18, 2026. The pricing is not yet announced, of course, but there's a pre-launch offer right now. If you are signing up for the information by 1:29 PM IST on February 13, 2026 via Google Store, then you will get exclusive offers as well.









Google Pixel 10a

Google Pixel 10a seems to have a premium body, with the power button and the volume rockers on the right. Google Pixel 10a appears to have a flat dual rear camera unit from the renders which are circulating online. The exact specifications of the phone are not yet revealed. The tech enthusiasts expect that the Google Pixel 10a could come in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

It is expected to come in multiple colour variants including Obsidian, Fog, Berry, and Lavender. The device is expected to be priced around Rs 60,000 for the starting 128GB variant.