iPhone 18 Pro Could Feature Bigger Battery, Samsung Camera and More

Apple will soon launch the iPhone 18 Pro series globally. If you are unaware of the recent developments, iPhone 18 Pro models will launch first, meanwhile the iPhone 18 regular models will launch later. You can read all about that here. iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro are the two phone models which are expected to launch in September 2026. The launch will be led by John Ternus, the new CEO of Apple. After several years, it will not be Tim Cook, who would greet the media and Apple fans all across the world as the iPhone launch event starts.

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Key Highlights Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026.

The launch event may be led by John Ternus instead of Tim Cook for the first time in years.

Apple could introduce major front design changes including thinner bezels and a shifted Dynamic Island placement.

The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature the new A20 Pro chip built on TSMC’s 2nm process.

Camera upgrades may include a new Samsung three-layer stacked sensor and improved telephoto low-light performance.

iPhone 18 Pro: What Can You Expect?

We are not sure which report to believe right now as there are several, showcasing new renders of the iPhone 18 Pro models in different colours. There’s this image above, and then one at the top of the article. Regardless, all the colours look pretty good. More than the colours, we are excited about the design changes that could come in the display.

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