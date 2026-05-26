iPhone 18 Pro Could Feature Bigger Battery, Samsung Camera and More
We are not sure which report to believe right now as there are several, showcasing new renders of the iPhone 18 Pro models in different colours. There's this image above, and then one at the top of the article.
Apple will soon launch the iPhone 18 Pro series globally. If you are unaware of the recent developments, iPhone 18 Pro models will launch first, meanwhile the iPhone 18 regular models will launch later. You can read all about that here. iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro are the two phone models which are expected to launch in September 2026. The launch will be led by John Ternus, the new CEO of Apple. After several years, it will not be Tim Cook, who would greet the media and Apple fans all across the world as the iPhone launch event starts.
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Key Highlights
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026.
The launch event may be led by John Ternus instead of Tim Cook for the first time in years.
Apple could introduce major front design changes including thinner bezels and a shifted Dynamic Island placement.
The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature the new A20 Pro chip built on TSMC’s 2nm process.
Camera upgrades may include a new Samsung three-layer stacked sensor and improved telephoto low-light performance.
iPhone 18 Pro: What Can You Expect?
We are not sure which report to believe right now as there are several, showcasing new renders of the iPhone 18 Pro models in different colours. There’s this image above, and then one at the top of the article. Regardless, all the colours look pretty good. More than the colours, we are excited about the design changes that could come in the display.
The camera island could shift from the center of the top screen to the left. Further, the bezels could be made thinner and more symmetrical. The iPhone 18 Pro models could be the first devices from Apple in years to change the front design of the iPhone. However, this is not all. You will get to see changes in more areas as well.
iPhone 18 Pro Models Camera
iPhone 18 Pro models could feature significant camera upgrades. Firstly, Apple could be taking a three-layer stacked image sensor from Samsung. The sensor is expected to improve the image quality by reducing the noise and deliver a better dynamic range. The telephoto camera could also feature wider aperture for better low light photography.
iPhone 18 Pro New Chip
iPhone 18 Pro is exepcted to be powered by the new A20 Pro chip. It is built on TSMC’s 2nm process and is said to be using a new WMCM packaging method which integrates RAM more closely with the processor. The chip could be paired with a new C2 modem with the new Pro models. There could be support for mmWave 5G on the device as well with this new chip along with satellite connectivity.
iPhone 18 Pro Expected Price in India
iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be priced the same as the previous years’ iPhone. iPhone 17 Pro launched with the base 256GB for Rs 1,34,900, meanwhile the iPhone 17 Pro Max launched for Rs 1,49,900. It will be interesting to see if there is any price hike given Apple will find its margins squeezing a little on the Pro models due to the global supply chain issues.
That is one of the key reasons why Apple is delaying the launch of the iPhone 18 vanilla to 2027.
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FAQs
When will the iPhone 18 Pro series launch?
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro lineup globally in September 2026.
What design changes are expected on the iPhone 18 Pro?
The new Pro models could feature thinner and more symmetrical bezels along with a redesigned front camera and Dynamic Island placement.
Which processor will power the iPhone 18 Pro models?
The phones are expected to run on the new A20 Pro chip based on TSMC’s advanced 2nm manufacturing process.
What camera upgrades could the iPhone 18 Pro bring?
Apple may use a Samsung three-layer stacked image sensor for improved image quality, lower noise, and better dynamic range along with enhanced telephoto photography.
What is the expected price of the iPhone 18 Pro in India?
Reports suggest the pricing could remain close to the previous generation, with the base Pro variant expected around Rs 1,34,900 and the Pro Max around Rs 1,49,900.