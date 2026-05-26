BSNL Limited Time Offer of Rs 51 with 2GB of Daily Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has a new limited time offer for prepaid users. This prepaid plan will be available for the users now. The limited time offer we are talking about costs Rs 51. BSNL is calling it as the Smart Start plan. This is available for the new customers. However, BSNL did mention that with this plan that you will get a free BSNL SIM from the nearest customer service center and retailer near you. Let’s take a look at the Rs 51 prepaid plan.

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Key Highlights BSNL has launched a new limited-period prepaid offer called the Smart Start Plan for new customers in India.

The Rs 51 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling, 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS/day with 28 days validity.

Users will also get a free BSNL SIM card from nearby customer service centres and retailers.

The offer is only valid from May 22, 2026, to June 30, 2026.

Existing BSNL users are not eligible for this recharge offer.

BSNL Rs 51 Prepaid Plan

BSNL Rs 51 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The SIM is offered to the users free of cost. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days. Note that this is a limited time offer only.

BSNL has mentioned that this offer will be available for the users between May 22, 2026 to June 30, 2026. If you are an existing BSNL user, then you will not be able to get the benefits of this plan. However, if you are thinking of getting a new connection from the state-run telecom operator, you can get this plan.

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