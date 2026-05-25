iPhone 18 Pro to Launch Earlier than iPhone Ultra

iPhone 18 series will be launched by a new CEO - John Ternus. He will take over as the head of Apple starting September. However, unlike every year, where Apple launches four new iPhones in the September event, Apple will likely only launch two devices.
iPhone Ultra will take the limelight mostly this in 2026. Apple has delayed the launch of its foldable phone for a long time. Note that it is not yet confirmed by the brand that such a device is coming. All this development is from the rumour mill. However, if there is one such phone ready to come, Apple’s going to have a gala time in the market. If it is a new category of iPhone, a category which tech enthusiasts have been waiting for, it will sell like hot cakes. However, Apple will launch the iPhone 18 Pro earlier than the iPhone Ultra. Here’s what you need to know.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
Apple is reportedly planning a phased launch strategy for the upcoming iPhone lineup starting in late 2026.
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch first in September 2026.
The rumoured iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra could launch separately in November 2026.
The standard iPhone 18 may reportedly arrive later in early 2027.
Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to create a new ultra-premium category for the company.
Apple, just like every year, will launch a new iPhone series in September of 2026. The iPhone 18 series, which is now expected to have one more device, which is the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, will likely launch a little later. So let’s get a few things straight. iPhone Fold/iPhone Ultra will be a part of the iPhone 18 series launch, but not exactly fit in the same category of phones as the iPhone 18 series. Thus, you won’t see any branding even close to the number 18 with respect to iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra.
In fact, there are fresh reports which suggest that there will be three phonelaunches by Apple in a span of six to seven months, and it actually sounds brilliant. Let’s go through the strategy Apple is expected to take.
iPhone 18 series will be launched by a new CEO – John Ternus. He will take over as the head of Apple starting September. However, unlike every year, where Apple launches four new iPhones in the September event, Apple will likely only launch two devices. Here’s how it is expected to go.
iPhone 18 Pro models including iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to launch first in September 2026. This will push the people who are on an yearly upgrade cycle to go for the iPhone 18 Pro, instead of the lower end iPhone 18. The iPhone 18 Pro models rising sales will push the company’s average selling price (ASP).
iPhone 18, the vanilla and the lower end iPhone will likely launch in the first quarter of 2027. This will give Apple another phone launch event which will help the company competing against the new Android phones which launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in the first quarter of 2027.
iPhone Ultra Launch is Expected in November 2026, Here’s Why
iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold will launch likely in November 2026, if the reports are to be believed. This is because Apple doesn’t want to internal competion with the iPhone 18 Pro models. Honestly, the iPhone Ultra is expected to create a huge stir in the market, and that is because it will be a new category of phone and something that tech enthusiasts, not just Apple fans will love.
Apple, of course, will not confirm the developments as if it is the actual strategy, it will not want to reveal it to the competiton. The first foldable from Apple could come in 2026, and that’s definitely go us excited. Drop your thoughts in the comments.
If this article saved you time or helped you decide better, consider supporting our work.
FAQs
When is Apple expected to launch the iPhone 18 series?
Apple is expected to begin launching the iPhone 18 lineup in September 2026, starting with the Pro models.
Which iPhone 18 models could launch first?
Reports suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will launch first in September 2026.
What is the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra?
The rumoured iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra is expected to be Apple’s first foldable smartphone and a new ultra-premium product category.
Why could Apple delay the launch of the standard iPhone 18?
Apple may launch the regular iPhone 18 in early 2027 to maintain momentum against new Android launches during the Mobile World Congress season.
When could the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra launch?
Current reports suggest the foldable iPhone could debut around November 2026, separate from the Pro models to avoid internal competition.