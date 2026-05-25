iPhone 18 Pro to Launch Earlier than iPhone Ultra

iPhone Ultra will take the limelight mostly this in 2026. Apple has delayed the launch of its foldable phone for a long time. Note that it is not yet confirmed by the brand that such a device is coming. All this development is from the rumour mill. However, if there is one such phone ready to come, Apple’s going to have a gala time in the market. If it is a new category of iPhone, a category which tech enthusiasts have been waiting for, it will sell like hot cakes. However, Apple will launch the iPhone 18 Pro earlier than the iPhone Ultra. Here’s what you need to know.

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Key Highlights Apple is reportedly planning a phased launch strategy for the upcoming iPhone lineup starting in late 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch first in September 2026.

The rumoured iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra could launch separately in November 2026.

The standard iPhone 18 may reportedly arrive later in early 2027.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to create a new ultra-premium category for the company.

Apple, just like every year, will launch a new iPhone series in September of 2026. The iPhone 18 series, which is now expected to have one more device, which is the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, will likely launch a little later. So let’s get a few things straight. iPhone Fold/iPhone Ultra will be a part of the iPhone 18 series launch, but not exactly fit in the same category of phones as the iPhone 18 series. Thus, you won’t see any branding even close to the number 18 with respect to iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra.

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