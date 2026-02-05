iQOO 15 Ultra Launched, Here’s Everything that it Packs

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

iQOO 15 Ultra comes with a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, support for HDR video, and up to 8000nits of peak brightness.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • iQOO 15 Ultra was recently launched in China.
  • This definitely looks like a true ultra.
  • From the design to specifications, the phone looks like a beast.

Follow Us

iqoo 15 ultra launched here everything that

iQOO 15 Ultra was recently launched in China. This definitely looks like a true ultra. From the design to specifications, the phone looks like a beast. This is easily the best phone iQOO has ever made, and we sincerely hope, it is coming to India as well. The iQOO 15 Ultra builds on the craze and fandom of iQOO 15, and delivers more. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC which we saw on the iQOO 15. Let's look at the price and then quickly jump on to the specifications.




Read More - Vivo X200T 5G is Now Available in India

iQOO 15 Ultra Price in China

iQOO 15 Ultra price and the memory variants are listed below:

  • 16GB + 256GB = CNY 5,699 (about Rs 74,000)
  • 16GB + 512GB = CNY 5,999 (about Rs 78,000)
  • 16GB + 1TB = CNY 6,999 (about Rs 91,000)
  • 24GB + 1TB = CNY 7,699 (about Rs 1,00,000)

Not sure who would 24GB of RAM on their phone, but if you are one of those, get the iQOO 15 Ultra. It will be available in Black and Silver colour options.

Read More - Nothing Phone 4a to Launch Soon Globally

iQOO 15 Ultra Specifiactions in China

iQOO 15 Ultra comes with a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, support for HDR video, and up to 8000nits of peak brightness. The phone has a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and up to 24GB of LPDDR5x Ultra Pro RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

The device features an 8,000sq mm heat dissipation plate and an active cooling fan. There are shoulder buttons on the phone and it features a Q3 e-sports chip. The iQOO 15 Ultra has a triple-camera unit headlined by a 50MP primary shooter with optical image stabilisation and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide angle sensor. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. The device packs a large 7400mAh battery with support for 100W fast-charging and 40W wireless charging.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

S Pal :

I don't see this plan. Kolkata circle 2249 rs recharged on my sim.

Airtel Introduces Unlimited 4G Plans

Potato People :

What history suggest us is Airtel never goes down even when they keep charging premium. Somehow the show off people…

Tariff Hike 2026: Vodafone Idea Revises Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Pricing…

Faraz :

Airtel Vi might be seeing opportunity to gain customers on 4G network to offer such plans, but Jio's plan is…

Airtel Introduces Unlimited 4G Plans

Faraz :

Seems like they are trying to kill themselves. 1st of all they never offered cheaper 3G even after Jio's arrival.…

Tariff Hike 2026: Vodafone Idea Revises Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Pricing…

Mahmood Junaid :

It doesnt end there… Airtel has also increased international roaming activation charge from 98rs to 118rs for 28 days… Airtel…

Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Raises Prepaid Global Pack Price from…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments