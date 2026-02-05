iQOO 15 Ultra Launched, Here’s Everything that it Packs

iQOO 15 Ultra was recently launched in China. This definitely looks like a true ultra. From the design to specifications, the phone looks like a beast. This is easily the best phone iQOO has ever made, and we sincerely hope, it is coming to India as well. The iQOO 15 Ultra builds on the craze and fandom of iQOO 15, and delivers more. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC which we saw on the iQOO 15. Let's look at the price and then quickly jump on to the specifications.









iQOO 15 Ultra Price in China

iQOO 15 Ultra price and the memory variants are listed below:

16GB + 256GB = CNY 5,699 (about Rs 74,000)

16GB + 512GB = CNY 5,999 (about Rs 78,000)

16GB + 1TB = CNY 6,999 (about Rs 91,000)

24GB + 1TB = CNY 7,699 (about Rs 1,00,000)

Not sure who would 24GB of RAM on their phone, but if you are one of those, get the iQOO 15 Ultra. It will be available in Black and Silver colour options.

iQOO 15 Ultra Specifiactions in China

iQOO 15 Ultra comes with a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, support for HDR video, and up to 8000nits of peak brightness. The phone has a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and up to 24GB of LPDDR5x Ultra Pro RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

The device features an 8,000sq mm heat dissipation plate and an active cooling fan. There are shoulder buttons on the phone and it features a Q3 e-sports chip. The iQOO 15 Ultra has a triple-camera unit headlined by a 50MP primary shooter with optical image stabilisation and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide angle sensor. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. The device packs a large 7400mAh battery with support for 100W fast-charging and 40W wireless charging.