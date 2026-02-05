Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Prepaid International Roaming Packs Get Costlier



Airtel has hiked the prices of multiple International Roaming (IR) packs for prepaid users without changing the benefits. This comes just as we enter February in the new year, 2026. If you are planning an international summer vacation, you may now need to pay a little extra to avail IR services from Airtel. Let’s take a look at the prepaid IR packs that have undergone a price revision as of this writing.

Also Read: Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Raises Prepaid Global Pack Price from Rs 4000 to Rs 4999









Airtel IR Service Activation – Rs 118

Airtel’s basic IR service activation pack, which was earlier priced at Rs 98, now costs Rs 118 with no change in benefits. Upon activation, Airtel customers can enjoy IR service activation with free incoming SMS for a validity of 28 days. For data, voice (outgoing + incoming), and outgoing SMS, standard charges apply and are valid across 189 countries.

Airtel Rs 698 Prepaid IR Pack

Airtel’s entry-level IR pack with 1-day validity for prepaid users now costs Rs 698, up from Rs 649 earlier. The pack offers 1GB of high-speed data, 10 SMS, and 100 minutes of calls to India, along with local incoming and outgoing calls, all valid for 1 day across 189 countries.

Airtel Rs 898 Prepaid IR Pack

Airtel’s Rs 898 prepaid IR pack, which was earlier priced at Rs 798, continues to offer the same benefits. These include 2GB of data, 150 minutes of calls to India, local incoming and outgoing calls, and 20 outgoing SMS, all with a validity of 5 days.

Airtel Rs 1198 Prepaid IR Pack

Airtel’s 10-day validity IR pack, earlier priced at Rs 1098, is now available at Rs 1198 while offering the same benefits across 189 countries. The revised pack includes 3GB of high-speed data, 20 SMS, and 200 minutes of calls to India, along with local incoming and outgoing calls, all valid for 10 days.

Also Read: Airtel Revamps Entire International Roaming Portfolio: Full Details of Prepaid and Postpaid IR Packs

Conclusion

The tariff revisions in 2026 have begun with Airtel’s IR packs. It appears that current geopolitical developments may have led to higher IR tariffs, as these plans involve service agreements with foreign operators. Considering various factors, we may also see price hikes in domestic plans and packs in the coming months.