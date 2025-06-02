Airtel Revamps Entire International Roaming Portfolio: Full Details of Prepaid and Postpaid IR Packs



Bharti Airtel has recently revamped its entire international roaming (IR) portfolio—for both prepaid and postpaid users—alongside the launch of a new prepaid plan that offers benefits both in India and abroad. This is the first of its kind. With this revision, Airtel has overhauled the data benefits bundled with its prepaid and postpaid IR packs. While we have already covered these packs in detail in previous stories, here's an overview of all the IR packs available as of June 2025, ensuring seamless connectivity across 189 countries.

Airtel IR Packs for Prepaid Users

Airtel 1-Day IR Pack: Priced at Rs 648. Includes 1GB data, voice, and SMS benefits. Airtel 5-Day IR Pack: A newly launched pack priced at Rs 798. Offers 2GB data, voice, and SMS benefits. Airtel 10-Day IR Pack: Priced at Rs 1,098. Comes with 3GB data, voice, and SMS benefits. Airtel 30-Day IR Pack: Priced at Rs 2,998. Bundled with 10GB data, voice, SMS, and in-flight benefits. Airtel 365-Day IR Pack: Priced at Rs 4,000. Includes 5GB IR data, 1.5GB/day data in India, and voice/SMS benefits usable both in India and abroad. Airtel 28-Day IR Service Pack: Priced at Rs 98 with 28-day validity. Enables IR service with free incoming SMS; outgoing SMS, calls, and data are charged at standard rates.

Airtel IR Packs for Postpaid Users

Postpaid IR packs offer unlimited data, subject to a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) with reduced speeds of 80 Kbps after the high-speed data limit is reached.

Airtel Data Top-Up

The Rs 699 top-up provides 2GB high-speed data and is valid for the duration of the active IR pack.

Conclusion

As of this writing, Airtel offers five IR packs and three in-flight packs for postpaid users, and six IR packs and three in-flight packs for prepaid users, along with a data top-up option for both. Additionally, there is an exclusive prepaid/postpaid IR pack available on MakeMyTrip with added benefits.

