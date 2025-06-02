Vivo T4 Ultra in India Could Feature Telephoto Sensor with 100X Zoom

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Vivo T4 Ultra is soon expected to launch in the country. The company recently shared a teaser of the phone.

Highlights

  • Vivo T4 Ultra, a new smartphone from the company is soon going to come out for India.
  • Note that Vivo has not yet revealed an exact date for the phone.
  • Vivo T4 Ultra is confirmed to be sold via e-commerce platform Flipkart.

vivo t4 ultra in india could feature

Vivo T4 Ultra, a new smartphone from the company is soon going to come out for India. Note that Vivo has not yet revealed an exact date for the phone. For the time being, Vivo T4 Ultra is confirmed to be sold via e-commerce platform Flipkart. It will be one of the most powerful T series phones from Vivo yet. The device will be the successor to Vivo T3 Ultra. Now, Vivo T3 Ultra was revealed in India in September of 2024. So this device is coming out pretty soon after that. Vivo T4 Ultra's specifications are making rounds online, so let's take a look at the info that's available.




Read More - OnePlus 13s: Everything Confirmed So Far

Vivo T4 Ultra 100X Zoom

Vivo T4 Ultra is soon expected to launch in the country. The company recently shared a teaser of the phone. Vivo shared a six second teaser, which highlights the back of the phone. One of the most interesting things in the teaser was the mention of 100x zoom. This means that the device is for sure coming with a telephoto sensor. The device also has an oval shapred camera with the Aura ring flashlight.

Read More - TECNO POVA Curve 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

There's a triple-camera system at the rear clearly visible. There's definitely going to be AI backed features on the phone. The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTe Dimensity 9300 SoC and the telephoto sensor is expected to be a 50MP lens. It will be interesting to see when Vivo will launch this phone in India. As of now, there's no confirmed launch date.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

