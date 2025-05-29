TECNO POVA Curve 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

TECNO, a Chinese smartphone maker, has launched a affordable 5G smartphone for the Indian market. The device is called POVA Curve 5G, and it will soon go on sale in India. The price and sale details are mentioned below. This is a phone that features an impressive and a very modern/cool design. TECNO has clearly attempted to stand out in the design department with this phone, and this might just win the love from the Indian consumers. Let's take a look at every important detail of the phone.









TECNO POVA Curve 5G Price in India

TECNO POVA Curve 5G is available in India in two memory variants - 6GB+128GB for Rs 15,999 and 8GB+128GB for Rs 16,999. The device is available exclusively on Flipkart in India. Further the phone will go on first sale on June 5, 2025.

TECNO POVA Curve 5G Specifications in India

TECNO POVA Curve 5G has a large curved AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor and comes integrated with Ella AI. It definitely has a standout design. What's more is that it houses a 5500mAh battery in a phone that's just 7.45mm slim.

There's a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 camera sensor paired with a secondary sensor. For selfies, the device comes with a 13MP front sensor. The battery is paired with support for 45W fast-charging. It supports 5G carrier aggregation with 5G++. The phone will be available in three colour options - Neon Cyan, Magic Silver, and Geek Black. The device is IP64 rated and has Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. It has support for NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and IR Remote. The device will soon go on sale, and we will get real world reviews of the same soon.