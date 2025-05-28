Moto Razr 60 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in India called Moto Razr 60. Moto Razr 60 is the less premium variant of the Razr 60 Ultra. The Razr 60 Ultra was launched recently only. The Razr 60 will be available via Flipkart in India. There are plenty of cool things about this device. One other thing which is pretty great about this flip phone is that it is priced very well and would compete with the premium phones in the market. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of this phone.









Moto Razr 60 Price in India

Moto Razr 60 has launched in India and will go on first sale from June 4, 2025. It will be available in three Pantone colours - Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Lightest Sky, and Pantone Sprint Bud.

The device is available in a single memory variant - 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage for Rs 49,999. You can get the device from Flipkart.

Moto Razr 60 Specifications in India

Moto Razr 60 has a 6.9-inch pOLED LPTO panel (when flipped open) with support for FHD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) resolution and 2000nits of high brightness and 3000nits of peak brightness. It supports 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display, capable of taking pictures and much more, has Gorilla Glass Victus protection and supports Smart Water Touch. It can also touch a brightness of 1700nits.

There's a dual-camera setup in the device with a primary 50MP camera sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. There's Moto AI 2.0 in the device with Image Studio, AI Playlist Studio, and more. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor.

It has aa 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. There's a USB Type-C port on the device and the charger plus cable is offered inside the device to the users.