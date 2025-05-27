Realme GT 7 Series Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme has launched the Realme GT 7 series in India. There are three phones in the series - Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T and Realme GT 7 Dream Edition. All the three phones are powered by a MediaTek chipset. Realme GT 7 series is one of the most popular smartphone series from Realme. It is powerful and mostly, full of value for the customers. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the Realme GT 7 series in India.
Realme GT 7 Series Price in India
Realme GT 7 is available in multiple memory variants: Rs 39,999 for 8GB+256GB, Rs 42,999 for 12GB+256GB and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. The device is available in two colour variants - IceSense Blue and IceSense Black.
Realme GT 7T pricing is as follows: Rs 34,999 for 8GB+256GB, Rs 37,999 for 12GB+256GB and Rs 41,999 for 12GB+512GB. It is available in the following colour variants: IceSense Black, IceSense Blue and Racing Yellow.
Realme GT 7 Dream Edition is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant. There are bank offers on the devices.
Realme GT 7 Series Specifications in India
Realme GT 7 is the base device, so let's start with it.
Realme GT 7 Specifications:
- 6.78-inch display, 1.5K resolution, 6000nits peak brightness, AMOLED display, 360Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, 120Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage
- 50MP Sony IMX906 1.56-inch camera with OIS, 50MP S5KJN5 telephoto sensor, 8MP OV08D10 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 32MP sensor for selfies.
- IP69 rating, dust and water resistant, AI features
- 7000mAh battery, 120W wired fast-charging
Realme GT 7T Specifications:
- 6.80-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate
- MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max SoC, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage
- 7700mm square single-unit vapour chamber
- 50MP Sony IMX896 1.56-inch main sensor and an 8-megapixel OV08D10 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies.
- 7000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging
Realme GT 7 Dream Edition:
- Made in collaboration with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team
- Aston Martin's signature green colour
- F1 racercar SIM card pin
- Sliver Wing phone case
- Offers custom wallpapers
- Has same specifications as the Realme GT 7 but packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage