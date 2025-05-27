Realme GT 7 Series Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme has launched the Realme GT 7 series in India. There are three phones in the series - Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T and Realme GT 7 Dream Edition. All the three phones are powered by a MediaTek chipset. Realme GT 7 series is one of the most popular smartphone series from Realme. It is powerful and mostly, full of value for the customers. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the Realme GT 7 series in India.









Realme GT 7 Series Price in India

Realme GT 7 is available in multiple memory variants: Rs 39,999 for 8GB+256GB, Rs 42,999 for 12GB+256GB and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. The device is available in two colour variants - IceSense Blue and IceSense Black.

Realme GT 7T pricing is as follows: Rs 34,999 for 8GB+256GB, Rs 37,999 for 12GB+256GB and Rs 41,999 for 12GB+512GB. It is available in the following colour variants: IceSense Black, IceSense Blue and Racing Yellow.

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant. There are bank offers on the devices.

Realme GT 7 Series Specifications in India

Realme GT 7 is the base device, so let's start with it.

Realme GT 7 Specifications:

6.78-inch display, 1.5K resolution, 6000nits peak brightness, AMOLED display, 360Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, 120Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage

50MP Sony IMX906 1.56-inch camera with OIS, 50MP S5KJN5 telephoto sensor, 8MP OV08D10 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 32MP sensor for selfies.

IP69 rating, dust and water resistant, AI features

7000mAh battery, 120W wired fast-charging

Realme GT 7T Specifications:

6.80-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate

MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max SoC, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage

7700mm square single-unit vapour chamber

50MP Sony IMX896 1.56-inch main sensor and an 8-megapixel OV08D10 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies.

7000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition: