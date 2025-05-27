Alcatel V3 Series Launched in India: Price and Specs

Alcatel has launched its new smartphone series called V3 in India. The V3 series has three devices - V3 Ultra 5G, V3 Pro 5G, and V3 Classic 5G. These three phones have various distinctions and are launched with an aim to garner market share in India in the short-term. The V3 Ultra 5G is, of course, the most powerful amongst the three. Let's look at the devices without wasting any time.









Alcatel V3 Series Price in India

Alcatel V3 Classic is priced at Rs 12,999 in India. The V3 Pro and V3 Ultra are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. The first sale of these devices will start from June 2, 2025.

Alcatel V3 Series Specifications in India

Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G:

6.78-inch 120Hz FHD+ display with anti-glare, low blue light, and paper like

NXTPAPER key

Max Ink Mode, up to 7 days of reading

dual-speakers

33W fast-charging, 5010mAh battery

108MP+8MP+2MP

128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

eSIM support

Android 14

Alcatel V3 Pro 5G:

6.7-inch HD+, 120Hz LCD, NXTPAPER display

5010mAh battery, 10W charging

50MP main camera, 8MP front camera

8GB of RAM

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Android 15

Alcatel V3 Classic 5G: