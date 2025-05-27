OPPO Reno 14 Series Could Launch in India by this Month

OPPO Reno 14 series has already launched in China. The same is now expected to come soon to the international markets too. The Reno 14 series will arrive in India, one of the first international markets it will go to. This has been confirmed by a report via SmartPrix. The launch could take place in the first week of July 2025. In fact, the report shared the Pearl White (in a photo) variant of the device which will make it in India. OPPO's Reno series has always tried to sit somewhere in between premium and mid-range category. The Reno 14 series is expected to do the same. SmartPrix credited Yogesh Brar, a popular tipster as the source of this information.









One of the things which is already confirmed by OPPO is that the Reno 14 series will have Gemini AI integration. This is due to a new partnership between OPPO and Google. This would mean that apps such as Clock, Notes, Calendar and more will be connected via AI. Google's Gemini is now the default virtual assistant for almost every major Android device in the world.

It is worth noting that it wasn't long back for when OPPO launched the Reno 14 series in China. It was earlier this month, in fact. The OPPO Reno 14 series featured a 6.74-inch OLED display with support for 1.5K resolution in China. The same is exxpected to come to India. The Reno 14 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC. The Reno 14 Pro, which is the more premium variant carries the Dimenisty 8450. Both the devices have a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.

The main difference between the regular and Pro variants in the Reno series is always the camera. Note that OPPO has not confirmed anything as of yet.