OnePlus Buds 4 Launched, Here’s What to Know

After the OnePlus Buds 3, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Buds 4. But this is not for everyone. The new Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds have launched for China only as of now. They will soon make it to the international makets as well. The new earbuds from OnePlus look pretty impressive. They have plenty of upgrades over the Buds 3. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of these earbuds.









OnePlus Buds 4 Price in China

OnePlus Buds 4 have been priced at CNY 449 in China, which translates to around Rs 5,300 approximately. This is the same price range as for the OnePlus Buds 3 when they launched in India. The Buds 4 from OnePlus will go on sale from May 27, 2025 in China. Let's now look at the specifications of the TWS.

OnePlus Buds 4 Specifications in China

OnePlus Buds 4 have support for 55db hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC). They have a triple-microphone system and utilise an AI call noise reduction feature to ensure users can hear the voice clearly when in calls. There's a flagship level coaxial dual-driver setup in the earphones to power the audio performance. These earbuds come with dual DACs for a better and more accurate sound reproduction. OnePlus has also integrated the "Golden Sound" profile in these earbuds.

This will allow the user to tune the earbuds to the optimal listening experience. These earbuds will be available in two colour options - Space Gray and Pine Green. They have a matte metallic finish for a premium feel.