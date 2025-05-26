Airtel Business to Bring India’s Sovereign Telco-Grade Cloud to Market in June 2025



Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, is set to bring its Telco-Grade Cloud platform to market in June 2025, marking a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey. The announcement was made by Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel Limited, during the company's Q4 FY2025 earnings call.

Also Read: Airtel Working on India’s First AI-Enabled Sovereign Cloud Solution









Platform Built on Airtel's Cloud Expertise

The Telco-Grade Cloud—designed to meet the stringent demands of regulatory compliance, data sovereignty, and reliability—has been developed leveraging Airtel's extensive experience in operating one of the country's largest private cloud infrastructures. All of Airtel's internal applications already run on this platform, providing a robust foundation for scale.

Airtel Telco-Grade Sovereign Cloud Platform

"On the digital businesses, we continue to add muscle to our digital portfolio with Cloud, which we have launched just now," said Vittal.

"Over time, customer needs have shifted to a solution approach and we are well positioned to address these competitively with our comprehensive suite of products that includes Cloud, Cybersecurity, Managed Services, CPaaS, and IoT. Cloud is a critical need for all customers and we are addressing this with our Telco-Grade Cloud," he added.

Airtel Applications Already Run on Cloud

"It really is a fully sovereign and regulated offer built with the best technology," said Vittal. "It optimises the total cost of ownership, provides Telco-Grade reliability to our customers and it is built on our own learnings of running one of India's largest private cloud. This is a cloud on which every one of our applications run. We have now done round tables across the country and we are taking this to market in the month of June."

Also Read: Airtel, Google Cloud Partner to Accelerate Cloud Adoption, Deploy Generative AI Solutions

Airtel B2B Investments

The launch is part of Airtel Business's broader strategy to expand its B2B portfolio, which includes offerings across Cloud, Cybersecurity, CPaaS, IoT, and Managed Services. With digital business growth currently at 25–30 percent, Airtel has invested aggressively to scale this vertical.

As part of this strategy, Airtel has increased capital expenditure in Q4 FY2025, primarily directed toward its cloud infrastructure, data centers, and fiber network enhancements. Despite the current investment uptick, Airtel expects capex levels to normalise in the coming fiscal year.

Capex on Cloud

"The increase in Airtel Business capex was largely on account of some investment that we made on Cloud. As I mentioned, we are taking this to the market in June, plus, we made some additional investments in our data centers, but otherwise, it is business as usual," Vittal responded to a question about the surge in Airtel Business capex in the fourth quarter.

Also Read: Airtel Business to Launch New Comprehensive Cloud Solution Amid Strategic Overhaul

"Our B2B business, we have stepped up our capex on areas like Cloud, some parts of data centers, a few cables that came in, so all of that is rolled in into the overall capex number when I say that it will come down from next year," he added.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.

In Q4FY25 Series:

Solarisation of Sites: Airtel Solarises Over 30,000 Network Sites in Major ESG Milestone

Airtel FWA: Airtel 5G FWA Available in Over 2,500 Indian Cities; Prioritises Fiber for Long-Term Broadband Growth

Focus on Broadband: Airtel Prioritises Home Broadband Growth Over Smart Home Adjacent Services

Airtel Network: Airtel Adds 25,000 New 5G Sites in FY25, Stays on Track with Expansion Plans