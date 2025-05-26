Xiaomi Wants to Take on Apple with XRING O1 Processor

Xiaomi, a Chinese tech giant, known for its wide range of consumer electronics as well as cars now, is in the process to launch its first ever mobile chip. This custom chip will rival Apple's A serise of Bionic chips that is integrated in the iPhones and iPads. Xiaomi is calling its new processor XRING O1 and it is a 3nm chip that will be integrated in future Xiaomi products. Xiaomi wants to become a major chip maker as well, reducing its dependency on Qualcomm and MediaTek.









According to Bloomberg, the XRING O1 will come in three upcoming Xiaomi products. One of those products will be the newly announced Xiaomi Tablet 7 Ultra. Lei Jun, Xiaomi's CEO has said that the company plans to invest around $27.8 billion in research and development (R&D) over the next five years. From this, around $7 billion is likely to be earmarked for the developing and making its own chip.

Xiaomi's new chip is likely going to be as powerful as some of the flagship chips out here. But, that still doesn't mean it isn't a huge achievement. It is a start, and one that could potentially kick Xiaomi into a new growth trajectory altogether.