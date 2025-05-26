Xiaomi Wants to Take on Apple with XRING O1 Processor

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The XRING O1 will come in three upcoming Xiaomi products. One of those products will be the newly announced Xiaomi Tablet 7 Ultra. Lei Jun, Xiaomi's CEO has said that the company plans to invest around $27.8 billion in research and development (R&D).

Highlights

  • Xiaomi, a Chinese tech giant, known for its wide range of consumer electronics as well as cars now, is in the process to launch its first ever mobile chip.
  • This custom chip will rival Apple's A serise of Bionic chips that is integrated in the iPhones and iPads.
  • Xiaomi is calling its new processor XRING O1 and it is a 3nm chip that will be integrated in future Xiaomi products.

Follow Us

xiaomi wants to take on apple with

Xiaomi, a Chinese tech giant, known for its wide range of consumer electronics as well as cars now, is in the process to launch its first ever mobile chip. This custom chip will rival Apple's A serise of Bionic chips that is integrated in the iPhones and iPads. Xiaomi is calling its new processor XRING O1 and it is a 3nm chip that will be integrated in future Xiaomi products. Xiaomi wants to become a major chip maker as well, reducing its dependency on Qualcomm and MediaTek.




Read More - iQOO Neo 10 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

According to Bloomberg, the XRING O1 will come in three upcoming Xiaomi products. One of those products will be the newly announced Xiaomi Tablet 7 Ultra. Lei Jun, Xiaomi's CEO has said that the company plans to invest around $27.8 billion in research and development (R&D) over the next five years. From this, around $7 billion is likely to be earmarked for the developing and making its own chip.

Read More - Lava Shark 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi's new chip is likely going to be as powerful as some of the flagship chips out here. But, that still doesn't mean it isn't a huge achievement. It is a start, and one that could potentially kick Xiaomi into a new growth trajectory altogether.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rahul Yadav :

Har kisi ki Kismat mai nhi hota Bsnl 4G Network :D

Vodafone Idea AGR Case 2025: What Industry Experts Are Saying…

shivraj :

yeah man its so confusing

iQOO Neo 10 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Phoenix96 :

I agree even Airtel providing chunk areas with good coverage. All in all JIO has blanket coverage in wb even…

Vodafone Idea Cheapest Unlimited Data Plan

Phoenix96 :

So there is two Rohits and two Faraz man

Will Govt Help Vodafone Idea Further

Phoenix96 :

damn who's who lmao. I though the Google logged one is our Faraz :D

iQOO Neo 10 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments