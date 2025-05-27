Airtel Launches New OTT Entertainment Plans for Prepaid Users



Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of new All-in-One entertainment packs for its prepaid customers, offering access to more than 25 leading over-the-top (OTT) platforms. With this move, Airtel becomes the only telecom operator in the country to offer such an extensive digital entertainment offering under a single plan, according to the company's announcement on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Airtel's New All-in-One OTT Plans

"Starting at an attractive introductory price of Rs 279 for 1-month validity, customers will get access to a wide variety of popular streaming platforms, of value worth Rs 750, making it the only telco to enable access to such a wide bouquet of OTT streaming options," Airtel added.

Airtel Rs 279 Pack

The newly introduced packs start at Rs 279 with a one-month validity, giving users access to popular streaming services including Netflix Basic (1 Month - All Devices), JioHotstar Super (1 Month), Zee5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium with access to over 25+ OTTs including SonyLiv, Lionsgate Play, and several regional platforms such as Aha, SunNxt, Hoichoi, ErosNow, and ShemarooMe.

Airtel prepaid users also get to enjoy 1GB data with 1-month validity. Data tariff post-quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

Airtel Rs 598 Prepaid Plan

In addition to content access, Airtel has also launched a Rs 598 plan that includes unlimited 5G data and unlimited voice calls, aiming to deliver unlimited entertainment and connectivity experience.

Airtel Rs 598 prepaid plan comes bundled with unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. Airtel rewards include unlimited 5G data, Netflix Basic, JioHotstar Super, Xstream Play Premium with over 22 OTT apps, Zee5 Premium, and free Hellotunes. Post-daily quota usage data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

Airtel Rs 1729 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs 1729 prepaid plan comes bundled with unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB data per day with a validity of 84 days. Airtel rewards include unlimited 5G data, Netflix Basic, JioHotstar Super, Xstream Play Premium with over 22 OTT apps, Zee5 Premium, and free Hellotunes. Post-daily quota usage data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

According to Airtel, these packs allow users to enjoy a wide array of content—spanning TV shows, blockbuster movies, documentaries, Live TV and originals—across genres and languages. Content is available in over 16 languages, catering to diverse regional and linguistic preferences.

Airtel's Move to Strengthen Entertainment Offering

By consolidating access to multiple OTT platforms, Airtel's new offering simplifies the user experience by eliminating the need for separate subscriptions.

"This strategic initiative not only enhances Airtel's value proposition but also highlights the company's dedication to offering its customers unmatched convenience, flexibility, and a diverse range of entertainment options," Airtel said.

