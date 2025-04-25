Airtel Launches New Unlimited International Roaming Plan Usable Both in India and Overseas



Bharti Airtel has announced an expansion of its international roaming (IR) portfolio, introducing India's first unlimited international roaming plan which can be used both in India and overseas. The telecom company aims to offer a simplified, affordable, and hassle-free global connectivity experience to its customers across 189 countries, according to a company statement issued on Friday, April 25.

Also Read : Airtel Revamps International Roaming Pack Offering, Making It Truly Unified









Airtel New Global IR Pack

Tailored to the long-staying NRI community, Airtel has launched a new Rs 4,000 international recharge plan (Global Plan for India and abroad) with a one-year validity. The plan provides 5GB of data, 100 voice minutes (incoming and outgoing calls - India + Local) and 100 SMS for use abroad, while offering 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day when used within India.

Airtel India offers separate yearly plans: 2GB/Day for Rs 3,599 and 2.5GB/Day for Rs 3,999. However, with the Global IR Pack, customers can enjoy 1.5GB/Day along with international roaming benefits, all in a single pack for Rs 4,000 with 365 days of validity.

Also Read: Airtel Says Customers Can Activate International Roaming Packs at Airport Kiosks

According to Airtel, the dual-usage benefit ensures continuous connectivity without the need for separate recharges, making it especially convenient for customers who frequently travel between India and other countries.

Benefits for International and Domestic Use

The newly launched unlimited plans allow users to access data services seamlessly around the world, eliminating the complexities of selecting country-specific or zone-based packs. Customers will also benefit from features such as in-flight connectivity, automatic activation upon landing overseas, 24x7 customer support, and an auto-renewal option for frequent travellers. According to Airtel, the plans are positioned to be more affordable than most local SIM options, offering convenience without compromising on value.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Launches In-Flight Roaming Packs Starting at Rs 195

Users Have Full Control

All services under these new offerings can be managed via the Airtel Thanks app, giving customers full control over their international roaming usage, billing, and top-ups, Airtel said.

Commenting on the launch, Bharti Airtel's Director – Marketing and CEO – Connected Homes said, "We have dramatically simplified our IR plans that will truly redefine our value proposition for customers and give them the freedom to use data and voice generously while roaming the world. We remain continuously committed to delivering solutions that meet our customers’ ever-evolving needs."

Global Roaming for Frequent Travellers

With this strategic move, Airtel aims to position itself as the leading choice for Indian globetrotters and NRIs, offering a seamless and unified connectivity solution for both international and domestic use.