iPhone 17 Air Could Feature 12GB of RAM and Launch with iPhone 17 Series

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 17 series. This time, Apple could likely drop the iPhone 17 Plus. Instead of that, the company may launch the iPhone 17 Air. The device's renders have leaked online in the past, and now dummy units showcase how thin it is actually going to be compared to the other devices in the series. Apple was intially expected to launch the iPhone 17 Air at a different date than the iPhone 17 series launch, but now that may not happen. Instead, the iPhone 17 Air could launch alongside the iPhone 17 models in the expected September 2025 Apple event.









iPhone 17 Air Could Feature 12GB of RAM, But Nothing is Fixed

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that the iPhone 17 Air could feature 12GB of RAM. This is no set in stone, however. According to the analyst, all the models in the iPhone 18 series will feature 12GB of RAM, but for the iPhone 17 series, it can't be confirmed right now due to supply chain issues. So there is a possibility that the iPhone 17 Air would feature 8GB of RAM.

The leaked images of the dummy units were shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user Sonny Dickson. According to the leaks online, the iPhone 17 could measure just 5.65mm at its thinnest point. While the iPhone 17 Air will be smaller than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, it is expected to be larger than the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. There could be a 6.6-inch display on the iPhone 17 Air. The device, being thinner than the other iPhones is likely to feature a smaller battery than the other models. It is also expected to cost more than the regular iPhone models.