Vivo Rolling Out FunTouch OS 15 in India with AI Features

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker is now rolling out Android 15 based FunTouch OS 15 in India. It is rolling out for several smartphones, and the new operating system (OS) also brings AI (artificial intelligence) features for the users. Vivo's FunTouch OS 15 brings AI features such as Live Text, AI Screen Translation, Circle to Search, and more for the users. Let's take a look a the details of the features and what users can expect from this new update.









Vivo FunTouch OS 15 AI Features

Vivo talked about the AI features it is rolling out in detail. AI Erase is a feature that is currently present in many phones. Using this tool, users can easily and conveniently erase objects/people from their images. This feature is one of the most demanded by users in the camera app with Android 15. Then there's AI Live cutout feature. It lets users isolate a subject in the in the image by simply long-pressing on it. Again, it is not a very new feature, but a useful one nonetheless.

Then there is also the AI Live Transcript feature which uesrs can leverage while using the recorder app. The new recorder app will automatically transcribe the recording for the users. This saves users the time to do it via a third party app or platform.

In this context, it is also worth noting that Vivo has brought AI Call Translation support as well. This tool will allow real-time translation o the spoken language during an ongoing call. This will help people who are speaking in different languages with each other.

Google's powerful AI Circle to Search feature has also been inegrated with the FunTouch OS 15. There are many more new things that users will get to experience when they download and install the Android 15 based FunTouch OS 15 on their Vivo phones.