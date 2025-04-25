Vivo Rolling Out FunTouch OS 15 in India with AI Features

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Vivo talked about the AI features it is rolling out in detail. AI Erase is a feature that is currently present in many phones. Using this tool, users can easily and conveniently erase objects/people from their images.

Highlights

  • Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker is now rolling out Android 15 based FunTouch OS 15 in India.
  • It is rolling out for several smartphones, and the new operating system (OS) also brings AI (artificial intelligence) features for the users.
  • Vivo's FunTouch OS 15 brings AI features such as Live Text, AI Screen Translation, Circle to Search, and more for the users.

Follow Us

vivo now rolling out android 15 india

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker is now rolling out Android 15 based FunTouch OS 15 in India. It is rolling out for several smartphones, and the new operating system (OS) also brings AI (artificial intelligence) features for the users. Vivo's FunTouch OS 15 brings AI features such as Live Text, AI Screen Translation, Circle to Search, and more for the users. Let's take a look a the details of the features and what users can expect from this new update.




Read More - OnePlus 13T Launched, Everything to Know

Vivo FunTouch OS 15 AI Features

Vivo talked about the AI features it is rolling out in detail. AI Erase is a feature that is currently present in many phones. Using this tool, users can easily and conveniently erase objects/people from their images. This feature is one of the most demanded by users in the camera app with Android 15. Then there's AI Live cutout feature. It lets users isolate a subject in the in the image by simply long-pressing on it. Again, it is not a very new feature, but a useful one nonetheless.

Read More - OPPO A5 Pro 5G Launched in India

Then there is also the AI Live Transcript feature which uesrs can leverage while using the recorder app. The new recorder app will automatically transcribe the recording for the users. This saves users the time to do it via a third party app or platform.

In this context, it is also worth noting that Vivo has brought AI Call Translation support as well. This tool will allow real-time translation o the spoken language during an ongoing call. This will help people who are speaking in different languages with each other.

Google's powerful AI Circle to Search feature has also been inegrated with the FunTouch OS 15. There are many more new things that users will get to experience when they download and install the Android 15 based FunTouch OS 15 on their Vivo phones.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rohit Kumar :

The diff between subscriber addidtion and airtel gain is the yearly and qtrly pack of airtel which gives an edge…

Airtel Trumps Jio Yet Again in Active Subscriber Addition

slot gacor :

slot gacor adalah situs slot gacor hari ini dengan minimal deposit 10 ribu sudah bisa menikmati permainan slot gacor gampang…

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to Pack 200MP Camera Sensor

Faraz :

Wahi na.. People wanna use BSNL, But BSNL don't provide network worth using. @tanay write an article since after tariff…

Airtel and Jio Lead Wireless Subscriber Growth in February 2025,…

Faraz :

Lagta Mumbai mein sab ne backhaul improve kar diya hai. Idhar Jio 4G 100 k upar jata hi nahi.

Airtel and Jio Lead Wireless Subscriber Growth in February 2025,…

TheAndroidFreak :

Happy to port back into Jio instead of Airtel.

Airtel and Jio Lead Wireless Subscriber Growth in February 2025,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments