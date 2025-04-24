OnePlus 13T Launched, Everything to Know

OnePlus unveiled a super exciting smartphone for its customers in China. It is yet another flagship phone from the company in the OnePlus 13 series. OnePlus 13T has a FHD+ display and is more compact in size compared to the OnePlus 13. OnePlus will also bring this phone in India in the coming months. With the OnePlus 13T, users will be able to experience the best of Android 15 with ColorOS 15 out of the box. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









OnePlus 13T Price in China

The OnePlus 13T is available in five memory variants in China:

- 12GB + 256GB: CNY 3,399 (approx Rs 39,000)

- 16GB + 256GB: CNY 3,599 (approx Rs 41,000)

- 12GB + 512GB: CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 43,000)

- 16GB + 512GB: CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 46,000)

- 16GB + 1TB: CNY 4,499 (approx Rs 52,000)

OnePlus 13T Specifications in China

OnePlus 13T comes with a 6.32-inch FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate support. The display can support maximum brightness of 1600nits. It has a sleek metal frame and gives off a very premium vibe. The form factor is of course another major advantage for users who are looking for a phone that fits perfectly in the hands. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC (system on a chip) coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and comes with a Glacier vapour chamber cooling system and a sizeable 37,335 sq mm heat dissipation area.

There's a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom support and 20x digital zoom. The device will come with a 16MP selfie sensor at the front. There's a large 6260mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. It removes the alert slider from the phone and introduces the new 'Shortcut Key'. The device also comes with a suite of satellite navigation systems.