oppo a5 pro 5g launched in india

OPPO A5 Pro 5G has launched in India. This is a new smartphone from the Chinese device maker, and it is targeted at the masses. OPPO said that the device comes with IP69, IP68, and IP66 certification. OPPO has, in fact, made the device suitable for riders who wear gloves. The OPPO A5 Pro comes with support for outdoor and glove mode. So you can interact with the display of the device even when your fingers are covered with the gloves.









Read More - Apple’s Next Two Stores in India will Come Here

OPPO A5 Pro 5G Price in India

The OPPO A5 Pro 5G will be available in India in two memory variants – 8GB+128GB for Rs 17,999 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 19,999. It will come in two colour options – Feather Blue and Mocha Brown. With the leading banks such as SBI, BOB Financial, IDFC First Bank; users will get up to Rs 1,500 cashback.

The device will be available in platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and OPPO India’s e-store.

Read More - iPhone 17e to Launch in May 2026

OPPO A5 Pro 5G Specifications in India

The OPPO A5 Pro 5G comes with a large display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits of peak brightness support. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s RAM Boost tech available and the device packs a large 5800mAh battery with support for 45W of fast-charging. There is support for AI features as well with the AI Toolbox that users get to access with the ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. The device also features an 8MP selfie sensor. For an enhanced and smooth gaming experience, OPPO has also integrated a 1100mm graphite and thermal gel into the device. This will ensure that your phone stays as cool as possible during long gaming sessions.