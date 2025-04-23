iPhone 17e to Launch in May 2026

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Apple's iPhone 17e is going to be priced below the iPhone 17 devices. It might retain a similar design as the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 16e was launched for Rs 59,900. Thus, it is clearly not an affordable phone. The iPhone 17e could also launch at the same price only.

Highlights

  • Apple's next new affordable iPhone will be the iPhone 17e.
  • While the iPhone 17 series is yet to be unveiled, the iPhone 17e has already surfaced online.
  • The device has already reached close to the stage of trial production.

Follow Us

iphone 17e to launch in may 2026

Apple's next new affordable iPhone will be the iPhone 17e. While the iPhone 17 series is yet to be unveiled, the iPhone 17e has already surfaced online. The device has already reached close to the stage of trial production. Apple launched the iPhone 16e earlier this year. It has the first C1 chip from Apple. The iPhone 17e is likely going to be more powerful than the iPhone 16e in terms of processing power, but could also feature the next generation C2 chip. Let's take a look at what is surfacing online about the phone.




Read More - Moto Tag Launched in India: Price and Details

iPhone 17e: What Can We Expect

Apple's iPhone 17e is going to be priced below the iPhone 17 devices. It might retain a similar design as the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 16e was launched for Rs 59,900. Thus, it is clearly not an affordable phone. The iPhone 17e could also launch at the same price only. Apple will likely include support for AI (artificial intelligence) features too in the iPhone 17e.

Read More - OnePlus 13T Battery Detail Confirmed

A tipster who goes by the name Fixed Focus Digital said that the iPhone 17e's launch could happen in May 2026. The timeline could shift though. iPhone 16e has found decent demand in India and the same would likely be the case for the iPhone 17e. This is because users are essentially getting a new generation iPhone at a lower cost.

Apple never teases its phones like Chinese or South Korean tech companies do. Thus, we will not see the company making any announcement or even hinting anything about the device. iPhone 17e would be the second generation "e" smartphone from Apple, and will be competing against flagships of OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo and more.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

lbp :

in Tamilnadu vi has non stop full day unlimited plan for 380rs 28days 680rs 56days 1020rs 84 days

Vodafone Idea Must Clear Government Dues; BSNL 5G Will Be…

lbp :

sorry edit(VI had 4g/3g users 109.84million AIRTEL Had 107.96million 4g/3g, now airtel has 280million 4g/5g vi has 126.41million 5g/5g

Vodafone Idea Must Clear Government Dues; BSNL 5G Will Be…

lbp :

yes they do during 2017 bsnl had 65rs plan for six month validity plan just to keep number active now…

Vodafone Idea Must Clear Government Dues; BSNL 5G Will Be…

TheAndroidFreak :

Even the 12 AM to 12 PM unlimited 4G plans are not available everywhere. Don't fall for that plan. From…

Vodafone Idea Must Clear Government Dues; BSNL 5G Will Be…

TheAndroidFreak :

Get a new sim directly from Karanataka circle, that's better. Especially from the vendor who is under umbrella.

Vodafone Idea Must Clear Government Dues; BSNL 5G Will Be…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments