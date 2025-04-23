iphone 17e to launch in may 2026

Apple's next new affordable iPhone will be the iPhone 17e. While the iPhone 17 series is yet to be unveiled, the iPhone 17e has already surfaced online. The device has already reached close to the stage of trial production. Apple launched the iPhone 16e earlier this year. It has the first C1 chip from Apple. The iPhone 17e is likely going to be more powerful than the iPhone 16e in terms of processing power, but could also feature the next generation C2 chip. Let's take a look at what is surfacing online about the phone.









iPhone 17e: What Can We Expect

Apple's iPhone 17e is going to be priced below the iPhone 17 devices. It might retain a similar design as the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 16e was launched for Rs 59,900. Thus, it is clearly not an affordable phone. The iPhone 17e could also launch at the same price only. Apple will likely include support for AI (artificial intelligence) features too in the iPhone 17e.

A tipster who goes by the name Fixed Focus Digital said that the iPhone 17e's launch could happen in May 2026. The timeline could shift though. iPhone 16e has found decent demand in India and the same would likely be the case for the iPhone 17e. This is because users are essentially getting a new generation iPhone at a lower cost.

Apple never teases its phones like Chinese or South Korean tech companies do. Thus, we will not see the company making any announcement or even hinting anything about the device. iPhone 17e would be the second generation "e" smartphone from Apple, and will be competing against flagships of OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo and more.