Apple’s Next Two Stores in India will Come Here

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, is planning to launch new stores in India. The company has already opened two stores. The upcoming two stores will bolster the official presence of Apple in India. The best thing about purchasing directly from an Apple Store is that users can see the products in all colours and variants in front of their eyes. This is not possible with the retail stores of Reliance, Tata, and more.









According to a Financial Express report, Apple's two new stores in India will come in Noida and Pune. In Noida, the company is looking to open a store in the Mall of India while in Pune, it is the Kopa Mall. Mumbai's BKC and Delhi's Saket stores have helped Apple boost offline sales in the country. The new stores would further enable Apple to increase brand presence and also engage directly with the customers.

Apple's focus has increased in India in the last few years. The company has not only opened offline stores, but is also expanding the production of iPhone capacity. The tariff war with China will affect the prices of the iPhones. Thus, Apple wants to shift its production to countries like India and Vietnam as fast as possible.

Every other quarter, Apple is breaking its sales records in India. Indian consumers are going for more premium smartphones and the average selling price (ASP) of the devices is going up pretty fast post the lockdown. This is likely because the phones have become a one stop solution for users to work, entertain, and communicate with their peers. It will be interesting to see how Apple's offline stores strategy pans out in the Indian market.