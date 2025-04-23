Apple’s Next Two Stores in India will Come Here

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Apple's two new stores in India will come in Noida and Pune. In Noida, the company is looking to open a store in the Mall of India while in Pune, it is the Kopa Mall.

Highlights

  • Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, is planning to launch new stores in India.
  • The company has already opened two stores.
  • The upcoming two stores will bolster the official presence of Apple in India.

Follow Us

apple next two stores in india will

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, is planning to launch new stores in India. The company has already opened two stores. The upcoming two stores will bolster the official presence of Apple in India. The best thing about purchasing directly from an Apple Store is that users can see the products in all colours and variants in front of their eyes. This is not possible with the retail stores of Reliance, Tata, and more.




Read More - iPhone 17e to Launch in May 2026

According to a Financial Express report, Apple's two new stores in India will come in Noida and Pune. In Noida, the company is looking to open a store in the Mall of India while in Pune, it is the Kopa Mall. Mumbai's BKC and Delhi's Saket stores have helped Apple boost offline sales in the country. The new stores would further enable Apple to increase brand presence and also engage directly with the customers.

Apple's focus has increased in India in the last few years. The company has not only opened offline stores, but is also expanding the production of iPhone capacity. The tariff war with China will affect the prices of the iPhones. Thus, Apple wants to shift its production to countries like India and Vietnam as fast as possible.

Read More - OnePlus 13T Battery Detail Confirmed

Every other quarter, Apple is breaking its sales records in India. Indian consumers are going for more premium smartphones and the average selling price (ASP) of the devices is going up pretty fast post the lockdown. This is likely because the phones have become a one stop solution for users to work, entertain, and communicate with their peers. It will be interesting to see how Apple's offline stores strategy pans out in the Indian market.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

lbp :

in Tamilnadu vi has non stop full day unlimited plan for 380rs 28days 680rs 56days 1020rs 84 days

Vodafone Idea Must Clear Government Dues; BSNL 5G Will Be…

lbp :

sorry edit(VI had 4g/3g users 109.84million AIRTEL Had 107.96million 4g/3g, now airtel has 280million 4g/5g vi has 126.41million 5g/5g

Vodafone Idea Must Clear Government Dues; BSNL 5G Will Be…

lbp :

yes they do during 2017 bsnl had 65rs plan for six month validity plan just to keep number active now…

Vodafone Idea Must Clear Government Dues; BSNL 5G Will Be…

TheAndroidFreak :

Even the 12 AM to 12 PM unlimited 4G plans are not available everywhere. Don't fall for that plan. From…

Vodafone Idea Must Clear Government Dues; BSNL 5G Will Be…

TheAndroidFreak :

Get a new sim directly from Karanataka circle, that's better. Especially from the vendor who is under umbrella.

Vodafone Idea Must Clear Government Dues; BSNL 5G Will Be…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments