Indus Towers and IIT Bombay Partner for Sustainable Energy Research: Report

The collaboration will focus on perovskite solar cells and converting agricultural waste into energy storage materials.

Highlights

  • IIT Bombay teams up with Indus Towers to push the boundaries of sustainable energy solutions.
  • Development of advanced perovskite solar cells aimed at surpassing silicon PV technology.
  • Eco-friendly alternatives to lithium-ion batteries proposed for energy storage.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has signed an agreement with telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers to advance research in sustainable energy. The collaboration will focus on two key initiatives: next-generation solar power technology and energy storage solutions using agricultural waste, according to a PTI report.

Perovskite Solar Cell Technology

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 23, 2025, IIT Bombay announced that the partnership aims to develop high-efficiency perovskite solar cells and scalable methods for converting rice straw into doped hard carbon materials for sodium-ion batteries.

The first initiative seeks to overcome the limitations of conventional silicon-based photovoltaic (PV) cells by developing perovskite solar cell technology. This next-generation technology will be designed to achieve higher efficiency without increasing the existing cell cost, said the institute. It has extensive applications in both terrestrial and space-based solar systems, developed entirely through indigenous efforts, the statement added, as per the report.

Tackling Stubble Burning via Battery Innovation

The second initiative addresses the dual challenge of stubble burning and energy storage. Researchers will work on converting rice straw—an abundant agricultural residue—into materials suitable for use as anodes or additives in sodium-ion batteries. These batteries offer a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to lithium-ion technology, contributing to a cleaner energy ecosystem.

Academic-Industry Synergy for a Greener Future

"We believe that scientific excellence must be anchored in purpose. Collaborations like this not only push the frontiers of research but also demonstrate how academia and corporations can work hand in hand to solve some of the most pressing challenges of our time," Prof Ravindra Gudi, Dean of Alumni and Corporate Relations at IIT Bombay, was quoted as saying. "We are grateful to Indus Towers for supporting innovation that has the potential to accelerate India's journey towards energy sustainability."

Echoing this sentiment, the Managing Director and CEO of Indus Towers reportedly said, "This partnership is an example of industry and academia coming together to address real-world challenges through research and innovation. Research on perovskite solar cell technology and utilising agricultural waste for energy storage is an exciting concept and could become crucial in advancing sustainable energy solutions. We are confident that the research has the potential to revolutionise our approach to clean energy."

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

