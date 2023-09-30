Indus Towers and IOC Phinergy Partner to Pilot Zero-Emission Energy Systems



Indus Towers, Indian telecom tower infrastructure provider with a portfolio of over 200,000 telecom towers, and IOC Phinergy (IOP), a joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Phinergy, Israel, have signed an agreement to deploy 300 zero-emission energy systems based on aluminium-air technology at Indus' telecom tower sites.

Pilot Project

Indus Towers said this pilot project is a significant step forward in its commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact. As part of this pilot, 300 energy systems supplied by IOC Phinergy will be deployed in the next few quarters.

The aluminium-air energy systems supplied by IOP generate clean energy from aluminium and provide a zero-emission energy solution for short and long duration of unavailability of grid power for telecom networks. This will help Indus Towers to reduce its diesel consumption and GHG emissions without compromising on network uptime and quality of service.

Sustainability Commitment

Prachur Sah, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Indus Towers, said, "This agreement is a testimony of our commitment to build eco-friendly telecom tower sites by investing in solutions for resource optimisation. This is also in line with Indus' commitment to delivering its services without compromising on network uptime and quality of service to its customers."

Sanjeev Gupta, Director, IOP, said, "IOP's clean long-duration energy solution will contribute to Indus' commitment to deliver its sustainability goals towards CHG emission through reduction in diesel consumption without compromising on network uptime and quality of service to its customers."

Clean Energy Systems

"Phinergy develops clean energy systems based on aluminium-air technology for stationary and mobility applications. Phinergy's Al-Air energy systems generate clean energy from aluminium and provide a zero-emission energy solution for short and long duration of unavailability of grid power for telecom network," the company said in a statement.