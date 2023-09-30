Airtel Tops Mobile Live Video Streaming Experience in India: Report



Bharti Airtel users experience great network experience and the fastest upload speeds across all International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 stadiums, according to an Opensignal report. Ahead of the ICC World Cup, which is set to commence on October 5th, Opensignal examined mobile network experience across all the stadiums and across the 40 largest cities in India by population to assess the performance of Indian mobile operators. On the 5G network specifically, Bharti Airtel delivered the best experience with voice apps.

Mobile Live Streaming Experience

According to the report, Airtel performed best in the quality of mobile live video streaming experience across the majority of these 40 cities for both overall Live Video Experience and 5G Live Video Experience.

Mobile Experience in ICC World Cup 2023 Stadiums

Speeds

For mobile speeds in the stadiums, Airtel delivered overall download speeds of 30.5 Mbps and 5G download speeds of 274.5 Mbps. Airtel topped in the upload speeds in both overall and 5G upload speeds with 6.6 Mbps and 26.3 Mbps, respectively. Airtel's upload speeds are 5.2 percent higher than Jio and 13 percent higher than Vodafone Idea.

From TelecomTalk's perspective, Airtel's 5G upload speeds are because the 2100 MHz band acts as the uplink layer, which provides great coverage and capacity, while the 3500 MHz (C-Band) acts as the workhorse layer for delivering 5G downlink speeds. This was also covered in one of our earlier analyses, linked below.

Availability and Experience Score

Airtel users were able to spend 98.6 percent of their time connected to a better mobile network and 20.7 percent of their time with a 5G signal across ICC Cricket 2023 World Cup stadiums in India. Coming to Voice Apps Experience, Airtel scored 78.2 on a scale of 100, while scoring the highest percentage of 83.3 on 5G Voice App Experience.

Mobile Experience across Top 40 Cities of India

Overall Live Video Experience:

Airtel dominates the charts in overall live video streaming experience in most of these 40 cities. Airtel tops in 23 cities, beating its rivals outright in 9 cities. In comparison, Jio is top in 22 cities, coming first in nine cities, and Vi is in 15 cities, beating every major operator in two cities (Lucknow and Mumbai).

5G Live Video Experience:

On 5G Live Video Experience, according to the report, Airtel is leading with users enjoying top live video streaming experience on 5G in 36 out of 40 cities, of which it beats Jio outright in 11 cities. Airtel users were able to enjoy the best experience overall and 5G mobile live video streaming in Aurangabad, Indore, Jaipur, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, and Vasai Virar.

The data samples were collected from March 1, 2023, to August 28, 2023, by OpenSignal, and this analysis includes data collected within 1000m from stadium coordinates.