5G Experience Centre Launched in Guwahati

A 5G Experience Centre was inaugurated in the Indian city of Guwahati. Guwahati's new 5G Experience Centre is a result of a partnership between AMTRON, Government of Assam and the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC). Note that while AMTRON and TSSC executed the project, the initiative was taken for it by the North Eastern Council, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India. G Kishan Reddy, Minister of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), inaugurated the new 5G Experience Centre at Guwahati.









The 5G Experience Centre in the city aims to advance the 5G use case applications in the North Eastern region of India. As per a release by TSSC, the minister also flagged off the 'Skill on Wheels' project by TSSC. The Skill on Wheels project will provide skills and certification to candidates in various telecom industry roles through the NCVET-certified courses offered by TSSC. These courses will be funded by the North Eastern Council. In addition to these courses, there will be MOOC courses, in line with the TSSC Norms, that will be available for the candidates in a digital format for online access.

G Kishan Reddy, Minister, MDoNER, Government of India said, "Based on this vision, North Eastern Council, Ministry of DoNER has 100% funded the rolled out India’s first 5G Training Labs and 5G Health Use Case applications on a large scale across all 8 NE States."

"This project was completed across all 8 States in a record time of around 75 days which is a record for any project of North Eastern Council under the policy of “Act First & Fast For North East," he added.

Upskilling of Indian youth through these initiatives and courses will go a long way in helping the country reach its Digital India vision fast with 5G and other future-generation networks at its center.