Sateliot Partners with Comfone to Extend 5G IoT Satellite Connectivity Worldwide



Spain-based satellite company Sateliot has partnered with IPX network services provider Comfone to extend its network range, enabling over 480 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and MVNOs worldwide to connect to Sateliot's 5G NB-IoT nanosatellite constellation through a standard roaming agreement.

Also Read: Sateliot Successfully Launches 5G-IoT LEO Satellite









Extending Global 5G Satellite Connectivity

With the agreement between Sateliot and Comfone, MNOs and MVNOs will be able to cover the entire planet, whereas cellular coverage reaches only 15 percent of Earth's surface.

Comfone's Key2roam Platform Services, comprising IPX, Data Clearing, and the Key2roam Roaming Hub, facilitate integration between Sateliot and MNOs/MVNOs.

Enabling Seamless IoT Data Transmission

This also enables IoT device owners to send and receive 5G data anywhere in the world, regardless of the SIM card they are using, seamlessly from space cell towers within Sateliot's non-terrestrial network (NTN), the statement noted.

Also Read: Sateliot Joins GSMA to Offer Seamless Global 5G IoT Connectivity

Empowering MNOs and MVNOs

Sateliot joined the GSMA as a full member in May 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk, and has the capacity to sign standard roaming agreements with any telecom operator. MNOs and MVNOs can enable NB-IoT satellite access to their existing customers, as well as generate additional revenue with new customers and use cases, the company said in a statement.

Comfone said "Because Sateliot's satellite network services are 3GPP compliant, the different layers of integration between Sateliot and the mobile networks, which are required, can be provided over the standardised GSMA roaming interfaces."

"These include IPX connectivity, agreements management, roaming relation maintenance, services testing as well as very importantly clearing and settlement services."

"That's why Comfone's Key2roam Platform Services are ideal to facilitate the integration between Sateliot's Non-terrestrial Network and Mobile Networks and thereby bridging the gap between the two worlds," Comfone added.

Also Read: NTT and SES to Deliver Satellite-Based Edge and Private 5G Network

Sateliot has announced that it will be serving a portfolio of clients valued at USD 1 billion, formed by more than 500 companies from 30 countries who applied in their pioneer Early Adopter Program, starting in 2024.

3GPP Release 17 Capabilities

Sateliot is the first satellite operator offering standard NB-IoT via its LEO (Low Earth Orbit) constellation of satellites, supporting 3GPP Release 17 NTN capabilities. Sateliot said with the new 3GPP Release 17, end-user devices can seamlessly switch between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks using the same standard device and the same SIM card from MNOs and MVNOs.