Sateliot Successfully Launches 5G-IoT LEO Satellite

Sateliot, based out of Barcelona and the first company to operate a low-Earth orbit (LEO) nanosatellite constellation with 5G-IoT standard, has launched the first-ever 5G standard LEO satellite, named Sateliot_0 "The GroundBreaker". The goal is to democratize access to the Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide, and the satellite will work as a cell tower from space.

Also Read: Qualcomm to Bring Snapdragon Satellite to More Smartphones

SpaceX Falcon 9 Carried The GroundBreaker

After three failed attempts due to weather conditions, the launch occurred on April 18 at 11:47 pm Pacific Time aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Vandenberg US Space Force Base in California.

First of the 250 LEO Satellite Constellation to be Launched

The GroundBreaker is the first of a 250 LEO satellite constellation that will allow users to seamlessly switch from a terrestrial to a non-terrestrial 5G network. This technology will not require any extra hardware, such as antennas or modems, and will allow users to keep using their current sim cards and mobile operators.

This has been possible due to the standard roaming agreements carried out by Sateliot. These satellites will work as cell towers from space, and the company hopes to ease the way to massive IoT adoption worldwide with this technology.

Also Read: MediaTek to Demonstrate 5G, Satcom and Other Technologies at MWC 2023

The GroundBreaker

The GroundBreaker is a 22 lbs satellite that can cover an area three times as big as Texas, and it takes approximately 90 minutes to complete a full Earth orbit. The satellite has an onboard module that allows direct NB-IoT connection for any 5G device upgraded Rel 17 NTN, meaning that a single satellite can provide global coverage and retrieve key information from the surface for commercial usage, impacting the efficiency of hundreds of industries.

According to the statement, Sateliot's key differentiation is its technology that provides a seamless extension of NB-IoT telecom operator's coverage. This means that the final user can connect to terrestrial or satellite networks with unmodified standard 5G devices.

Also Read: NTT and SES to Deliver Satellite-Based Edge and Private 5G Network

Asset-light strategy

Sateliot's asset-light strategy allows connectivity prices to be at a fraction of the current proposition, and the ultimate goal is to deliver connectivity everywhere and to any use case, leaving behind the idea that satellite is expensive and only for selected applications.

Some Use Cases

Some use cases include logistics, agriculture, livestock, maritime, railway, aeronautics, automation, and many others, increasing productivity, savings, and ultimately growing GDPs.

Sateliot has already closed agreements with global telecommunications operators and companies and has a sales pipeline of over EUR 1.2 billion. The company aims to reach EUR 1 billion in revenues and a EUR 370 million EBITDA by 2026. The launch of Sateliot_0 "The GroundBreaker", marks an important milestone in the democratization of IoT access and is a promising step towards the company's ambitious goals.