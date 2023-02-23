MediaTek to Demonstrate 5G, Satcom and Other Technologies at MWC 2023

MediaTek, the global fabless semiconductor company, is all geared up for MWC Barcelona 2023. MediaTek will be demonstrating various technologies and products, including new demos for 5G beyond mobile, satellite communications platform and MediaTek-powered devices across different verticals at the MWC 2023, Barcelona.

President of MediaTek, Joe Chen, said: "Our diverse technology portfolio underscores how we're well-positioned to address the latest trends like bringing 5G and satellite connectivity to a wide range of devices, and to deliver advancements in the latest technology. "We'll also have some of the latest MediaTek-powered devices to highlight how we are delivering incredible experiences in every product category."

MediaTek's Solutions which you can experience at MWC 2023

MediaTek Solution for Satellite Connectivity

MediaTek will showcase its 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solution, which follows the 3GPP standards and offers two-way satellite communications to smartphones and other devices. MWC attendees can explore some of the latest devices that run on MediaTek's NTN solutions at their booth. Furthermore, MediaTek will exhibit its next-generation New Radio NTN (NR-NTN) technology for the first time.

MediaTek Solution for 5G Connectivity

MediaTek's primary goal is to provide consumers with the fastest and most dependable 5G connectivity. MediaTek will showcase its Access Traffic Steering, Switching, and Splitting (ATSSS) technology at MWC.

ATSSS Technology

MediaTek and Deutsche Telekom recently conducted the world's first proof of concept for the ATSSS 3GPP Release 16 (R16) standard using a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 flagship chipset. This example demonstrates converged multi-access connectivity for a seamless and enhanced customer experience.

Consumer Experience Use Case: Switching from 5G to Wi-Fi

In a lab setup, the ATSSS handover functionality has been implemented as the first crucial use case, which aids in ensuring stable voice and video call quality by switching from cellular 5G to Wi-Fi and vice versa. This guarantees that the user enjoys an uninterrupted and optimal connection. Furthermore, the solution functions with both existing cellular access networks and Wi-Fi access points, making it an efficient and cost-effective way to enhance network performance and improve customer experience.

5G mmWave Beam Technology

At the event, MediaTek will showcase its 5G mmWave beamforming technology, which enhances the connection's reliability and performance in cooperation with Ericsson.

5G UltraSave for mmWave

MediaTek will also demonstrate the 5G UltraSave for mmWave, in partnership with Keysight 5G Network Emulation Solutions, by illustrating how its technology optimizes the design of hardware and software to extend battery life during high-speed data transmission for a range of 5G-enabled devices.

MediaTek will showcase these 5G and Satellite Communication technologies at MWC in Barcelona.