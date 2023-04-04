NTT and SES to Deliver Satellite-Based Edge and Private 5G Network

NTT and SES, two leading global technology companies, have announced a multi-year partnership to deliver NTT's Edge as a Service to enterprise customers via SES satellites. The collaboration aims to bring NTT's expertise in networking and enterprise-managed services together with SES's unique satellite capabilities to provide reliable connectivity to businesses that must cater to surges in connectivity demand or are based beyond the reach of fixed terrestrial networks.

Partnership to Provide Reliable Connectivity

The partnership is expected to provide expanded and reliable connectivity through the combination of NTT's fully managed Private 5G and Edge Compute with SES's second-generation medium earth orbit communications system, O3b mPOWER. The solution is intended for companies operating in regions where terrestrial networks are lacking and enterprises wanting to leverage high-performance connectivity to increase their efficiency and grow revenue.

Industries that Benefit from the Solution

Industries such as energy, mining, maritime, manufacturing, and industrial, which have been limited by connectivity, are expected to benefit significantly from the solution. The end-to-end offering combines the versatility of Private 5G networks and satellite technology, propelling businesses to ramp up their digital transformation plans and increase revenue streams.

NTT and SES Offerings

NTT will provide use-case consulting and design, application development, system integration, implementation, and managed services. In addition, SES will provide end-to-end satellite networks via O3b mPOWER, which will be seamlessly integrated with NTT's offering, providing coverage to over 190 countries with public-private roaming.

Organizations are increasingly turning to technology to drive growth and innovation, recognizing the positive impact of high-speed connectivity and resilient networks on business operations. The partnership between NTT and SES is well positioned to provide customers with the innovative Edge as a Service solutions they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.