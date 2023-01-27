NTT Deploys LIC and DCLC Data Center Tech in India

NTT, a leading global IT infrastructure and services company and one of the world's top 3 data center service providers, has deployed Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC) and Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) technologies as a first in India as a part of its commitment to making the data center space green.

First to deploy LIC and DCLC

The company marked its first such deployment of LIC and DCLC and Asia-Pacific's largest at its Navi Mumbai Datacenter. The data center, part of the Mahape campus, spans a 13,740 square feet area and has a 4.8 MW capacity. The campus is planned with the capacity for up to four data centers, reaching up to 150 MW of IT load.

Also Read: AirTrunk Enters Malaysia With New 150+ MW Hyperscale Data Center

Sharad Sanghi, managing director of NTT Ltd, India, and acting senior executive vice president of data center and marine cable, NTT Ltd, said, "At NTT, we are guided by the principle of universal wellness, a people-first approach for our personnel, the communities we operate in, and the overall global environment. The deployment of green data center technologies as demonstrated by this facility is going to be a tremendous validation for alternative cooling technologies."

"As India's largest data center operator, we recognize the impact that DCLC and LIC cooling can have in significantly reducing the power consumption in future data centers. By successfully integrating these advanced processes, we have taken another step in building a connected future sustainably and responsibly on a global scale," he added.

Also Read: Macquarie Becomes a 40 Percent Stake Holder in Virtus Data Centres

Collaboration between clients and partners

Collaboration between the client, PhonePe, and partners Sudlows and Dell resulted in the deployment. Although a conventionally cooled data center was converted to one cooled by LIC and DCLC technologies, the team developed multiple solutions to overcome numerous design and engineering challenges.

Partnership with Aviatrix

Earlier this month, NTT Data announced a collaboration with Aviatrix, a provider of intelligent cloud networking, to deploy the Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform. Aviatrix will be used by NTT Data Business Solutions to provide customers with business-critical SAP application services.

Also Read: Africa Data Centres Starts Construction of Second DC in Cape Town

In order to attain zero emissions, NTT has already committed to long-term goals and has made significant investments in renewable energy, such as solar and wind power generation, across India. The deployment of green data centre technologies at this new facility marks the start of global deployments.